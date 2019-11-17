Australia star Ashton Agar bloodied by own brother in One-Day Cup

Ashton Agar was left bloodied after dropping a ball hit by his brother onto his face

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar was left bloodied after dropping a catch that would have dismissed his own brother onto his face.

Agar, fielding for Western Australia against South Australia in the Marsh One-Day Cup, slipped as younger sibling Wes hit towards him at mid-on and was struck flush between the eyes.

Wes rushed to check on his brother as blood poured from his nose, before Ashton - who has since been diagnosed with a low-grade concussion - left the field unassisted and sat out the final 10 overs of the match.

Agar is doing 'okay', according to brother Wes

Speaking afterwards, Wes - who had earlier clean bowled Ashton for five to complete career-best List A figures of 5-40 - said his brother was "okay".

"It looked really bad and I was pretty rattled at that stage but luckily he's all good at the moment," said Wes, four years Ashton's junior.

"I was just worrying about his health. wasn't thinking about anything else. I think I just ran out of my crease to go see him. Thankfully he's alright.

Wes Agar had earlier clean bowled Ashton for five

"He slipped over and the ball hit his glasses and the glasses split him open. The doc wanted to stitch him up, but he just got engaged so he said he'll leave it to a plastic surgeon, I think."

Reflecting on dismissing Ashton, Wes added: "It's always nice to get your brother out.

"I played against him once (before) but only bowled about two balls to him. To get the five and him on the fifth (wicket), I'm not going to lie, it was pretty special."

Callum Ferguson sinks to his haunches after narrowly failing to earn South Australia a remarkable win

The One-Day Cup clash at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide proved a thriller as Western Australia won by six runs to secure a spot in the final.

South Australia opener Callum Ferguson hit 127 - his 13th List A century - as he rallied his side from 190-9 to 246-9 in their pursuit of 253.

But having struck Jhye Richardson for back-to-back boundaries, Ferguson was trapped lbw by the same bowler before slumping to his haunches.