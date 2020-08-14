England to play Australia in white-ball series in September

England beat Australia in the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup

England's limited-overs series at home to Australia will go ahead as planned next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

The series, which ensures England are able to fulfil all 18 international fixtures which were scheduled ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, will consist of three IT20s at the Ageas Bowl followed by three ODIs at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Australia squad are scheduled to arrive on August 24, before the IT20 series is played across September 4, 6 and 8, while the ODIs will be played on September 11, 13 and the final match of the tour on September 16.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition. These will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men's international season in this extraordinary summer."

Morgan led England to an ODI series win against Ireland earlier this month

Cricket Australia received government exemptions for the squad to travel to the UK this week for the six-game tour which will be played under strict biosecurity arrangements, with live coverage on Sky Sports.

Australia, who lost to England in the World Cup semi-finals last summer, will first travel to Derbyshire's the Incora County Ground before transferring to the Ageas Bowl after England's third Test match against Pakistan on August 27.

The tourists will play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the first T20 on September 4.

"We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway," Harrison added.

Australia lost 5-0 in a five-match ODI series when they toured England in 2018

The ODIs will form part of the International Cricket Council's new ODI Super League, which England kicked off with their recent 2-1 series victory against Ireland.

Australia name 21-player squad; Short, Khawaja & Head omitted

Australia have named a 21-player squad, which will be captained by Aaron Finch and includes potential debutants Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, for their first assignment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spin bowler D'Arcy Short is among five players dropped from the preliminary squad alongside Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, who both featured in last summer's Ashes, with Michael Neser and Ben McDermott also not included.

Josh Philippe could make his Australia debut

Marcus Stoinis is back after taking a break from international cricket for mental health reasons, while Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Lyon are also in line for recalls.

"It's vital for cricket that we do everything we can to keep the game going in these tough times," said Australia head coach Justin Langer.

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Fixtures

Vitality IT20s:

Friday, September 4: First T20, Ageas Bowl (6pm start)

Sunday, September 6: Second T20, Ageas Bowl (2pm start)

Tuesday, September 8: Third T20, Ageas Bowl (6pm start)

Royal London Series:

Friday, September 11: First ODI at Emirates Old Trafford (1pm start)

Sunday, September 13: Second ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (1pm start)

Wednesday, September 16: Third ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (1pm start)