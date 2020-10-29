Cameron Green: Australia hand 'exciting prospect' maiden call-up for white-ball series vs India

Cameron Green has starred for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield to earn a maiden international call-up

Australia chief selector Trevor Hohns says Cameron Green is an "exciting prospect" after the 21-year-old all-rounder received his first international call-up for the white-ball series against India.

Green has made an incredibly impressive start to his professional career since taking a five-for on debut for Western Australia in 2017, aged 17. In just 17 first-class games he has scored four centuries, including a knock of 197 in his last outing, and boasts an average of 52.23.

He has been equally impressive with the ball, claiming 28 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, at just 21.53. However, a succession of back injuries mean he is yet to bowl in the Sheffield Shield this season.

While his numbers in List A cricket are not of the same standard as yet, it is in white-ball cricket that he is set to get his first international experience as Australia prepare to take on India in three T20 internationals and three one-dayers in late November and early December.

"He's a very exciting young prospect for us and his form has dictated that he be included in this Australian squad. I understand in the next couple of rounds of (Sheffield) Shield cricket, he will be able to bowl some overs. So that'll be very important for us as well," Hohns said.

"Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future, this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience."

Australia head coach Justin Langer was in charge of WA when Green made his first-class debut in 2017

A four-match Test series follows from mid-December and while Green has mostly excelled in red-ball cricket and the youngster is in line to form part of a larger-than-usual squad, Hohns played down the chances of the all-rounder slotting straight into the XI.

"We've had our eye on him for some time now," he added. "Like our one-day squad we can assume our Test squad will be a bit bigger than normal so he'll certainly come into contention...but that doesn't mean there's pressure on anyone else because our Test side has performed very well and is pretty stable. I don't envisage too much pressure being exerted on any of the incumbents immediately.

"It's always very handy to have top-order players that can bowl - batting all-rounders are like gold - but at the moment his batting alone is holding him in pretty good stead, especially in the long form of the game."

Moises Henriques led the Sydney Sixers to last year's BBL title

Moises Henriques is also included in the 18-man squad for the T20 and ODI series, three years since he last featured for Australia, as Mitchell Marsh recovers from an ankle injury.

The all-rounder, 33, is back in the limited-overs set-up after leading the Sydney Sixers to the last year's Big Bash League title while Marsh has been selected for Australia A in order to get some red-ball practice in before the Test series.

Meanwhile, Riley Meredith has been left out after being included in the touring squad to play England in September and Nathan Lyon is excluded again with Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar preferred in the spin bowling department.

Australia squad in full: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.