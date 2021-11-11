The Ashes: Marcus Harris to open batting with David Warner for Australia against England

Australia batter Marcus Harris will open the batting with David Warner in the Ashes series against England

Australia batter Marcus Harris will open the batting with David Warner in the Ashes series against England, chairman of selectors George Bailey has said.

Harris was one of the front-runners for the role, alongside Queensland captain Usman Khawaja, with Will Pucovski likely to miss the first Test in Brisbane from December 8 as he battles concussion symptoms.

Bailey said of Harris on Australian radio station RSN: "Harry's had limited opportunities in the past and he's been in and out a bit.

"We'd love nothing more than for him hopefully to get an opportunity to get an extended run at it.

"What we have liked is his consistency. He's obviously been a prolific run scorer at domestic level here, but we also love the fact he went overseas and had a great year for Leicestershire as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia's Steve Smith says his side 'love to come up against the best players' and feels England will be more dangerous with Ben Stokes in their Ashes squad Australia's Steve Smith says his side 'love to come up against the best players' and feels England will be more dangerous with Ben Stokes in their Ashes squad

Harris, 29, scored 655 runs at an average of 54.58 for Leicestershire in the LV= Insurance County Championship last summer and will play for Gloucestershire in that competition in 2022.

The left-hander averages 23.77 from 10 Tests for Australia so far with two half-centuries and a top-score of 79 against India in Sydney in 2019.

Bailey also said the No 5 spot in Australia's batting line-up was also up for grabs, a place Khawaja and Travis Head will hope to be in contention for.