The Ashes: Marcus Harris to open batting with David Warner for Australia against England
Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey says Marcus Harris will open against England in the Ashes, Harris averages 23.77 from 10 Tests so far with a top-score of 79; Bailey says No 5 spot is still to be decided ahead of Ashes opener in Brisbane from December 8
Last Updated: 11/11/21 2:07pm
Australia batter Marcus Harris will open the batting with David Warner in the Ashes series against England, chairman of selectors George Bailey has said.
Harris was one of the front-runners for the role, alongside Queensland captain Usman Khawaja, with Will Pucovski likely to miss the first Test in Brisbane from December 8 as he battles concussion symptoms.
Bailey said of Harris on Australian radio station RSN: "Harry's had limited opportunities in the past and he's been in and out a bit.
"We'd love nothing more than for him hopefully to get an opportunity to get an extended run at it.
"What we have liked is his consistency. He's obviously been a prolific run scorer at domestic level here, but we also love the fact he went overseas and had a great year for Leicestershire as well."
Harris, 29, scored 655 runs at an average of 54.58 for Leicestershire in the LV= Insurance County Championship last summer and will play for Gloucestershire in that competition in 2022.
The left-hander averages 23.77 from 10 Tests for Australia so far with two half-centuries and a top-score of 79 against India in Sydney in 2019.
Bailey also said the No 5 spot in Australia's batting line-up was also up for grabs, a place Khawaja and Travis Head will hope to be in contention for.