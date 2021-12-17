The Ashes: England slip to 17-2 on day two of Adelaide Test after Australia pile on 473-9 declared

Rory Burns was dismissed for four as England closed day two of the pink-ball Test on 17-2 in reply to Australia's 473-9 declared

England tumbled to 17-2 from 8.4 overs under the lights as they faltered in reply to dominant Australia's mammoth 473-9 declared on day two of the day-night Test in Adelaide.

Rory Burns (4) and Haseeb Hameed (6) fell inside seven overs as Mitchell Starc and debutant Michael Neser set to work with the pink ball, before an electrical storm led to an early stumps with England 456 runs in arrears.

Joe Root is unbeaten on five, having edged the second ball he faced, bowled by Neser, just short of Steve Smith at slip, and Dawid Malan is one not out, with the lightning probably sparing England further turmoil.

Root's side face a huge task to avoid defeat in this Test and slipping 2-0 down in the five-match series - a result which would leave them needing to win the final three matches to regain the urn.

Burns' torrid series continued as he was squared up by Starc and edged through to Smith, while Neser picked up a wicket from his second ball in Test cricket as Hameed flapped to Starc at mid-on.

Australia captain Steve Smith scored 93 in Adelaide

Smith, who scored 93 for Australia, called his side in with an hour and a half remaining in the day - and England toiling after a 150-over stint in the field.

The tourists had reduced Australia to 294-5 in the opening session - Marnus Labuschagne (103) finally removed after four reprieves, before Ben Stokes (3-113) and Root (1-72) struck in quick succession before dinner by bowling Travis Head (18) and Cameron Green (2) respectively.

However, Smith and Alex Carey (51) then shared a sixth-wicket stand of 91 and after James Anderson dismissed both - denying Smith a 12th Ashes hundred and 28th of his Test career - Australia's tail plundered 83 from just 60 balls for the eighth and ninth wickets.

Neser (35 off 24) - in the Australia side due to Pat Cummins' Covid-enforced absence - struck Chris Woakes (1-103) for two fours and a six in an over during a stand of 58 from 51 balls with Starc (39no off 39).

Starc clubbed three fours in four balls off Stokes and Jhye Richardson (9) flogged Woakes over midwicket for six one ball before his dismissal triggered the declaration.

Earlier, Labuschagne clinched his first Ashes hundred, his sixth in Tests, and his third in pink-ball games when he steered Anderson through the slip cordon for four from the 287th ball he faced.

Labuschagne resumed on Friday five runs short of a century having been dropped on 21 and 95 by Jos Buttler - and he earned two more lifelines on 102, thanks to Ollie Robinson, before he was pinned lbw offering no shot to a nip-backer from the same man.

Marnus Labuschagne hit his maiden Ashes century and the sixth of his Test career

Firstly, Labuschagne was spared by Robinson's front-foot no-ball after he snicked behind to Buttler and then by a dropped catch at square leg after he pulled Broad towards Robinson.

England managed three wickets in the opening session, which Australia began on 221-2, with the away side lifted shortly before the first interval by the dismissals of Head and Green.

Head yorked himself after being deceived by a dipping Root delivery from around the wicket, while Green had his off stump trimmed by an excellent ball from Stokes, which nipped away a touch.

England would not strike again until shortly before tea.

Anderson bagged his first wicket of the game when he trapped Smith lbw with a low nip-backer and followed that by having Carey, who scored a maiden fifty in just his second Test, caught at cover by Hameed in his subsequent over.

Stokes and Woakes, eventually, accounted for Neser and Richardson in the final session but not before the damage was done - and more damage was done to England as they lost openers Burns and Hameed for single figures, with Root's side seemingly staring down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit.