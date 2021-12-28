The Ashes: Pat Cummins' dream comes true after leading Australia to victory in first series as captain

Pat Cummins (left) has won The Ashes in his first series as Australia captain

Pat Cummins says the way Australia have played is "what dreams are made of" after winning The Ashes just weeks after been appointed as Test captain.

Having replaced Tim Paine as skipper in the build-up to the series, the world No 1 fast bowler has led his side to a dominant victory over England with a crushing innings win in Melbourne ensuring Australia retain the urn.

With two Tests still to play in Sydney and Hobart, Australia will be looking for a third 5-0 whitewash in their last five home Ashes series.

"It's pretty insane. Just an awesome few weeks, so proud of the group here and just everything's clicked," Cummins said.

"I think our bowlers have been fantastic. I haven't even felt like there's been one session where it's really got away from us. It's what dreams are made of, the way we've played.

"I think we've been relentless. The bowlers have owned that good area. Some big partnerships, they have earned the right to bat long. They've been really brave and taken on the game.

"I grew up watching Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, those guys winning Ashes series.

"It felt a million miles away from me playing cricket in the backyard and here I am a decade later in this position.

"It's madness. No way near what I could imagine my life would become as a young kid."

Scott Boland produced a staggering display to take 6-7 in England's second innings

Debutant Scott Boland was the star on day three, taking a remarkable 6-7 in four overs on his home ground as England were skittled for 68 at the MCG.

"So happy for Scotty in front of his home crowd, just an amazing feeling We were really confident Scotty would do a great job. Maybe not 6-7!

"Any Ashes series is when you try and make a mark on your Test career. Last series was 4-0, one before that was 5-0, so a chance to start cementing our identity."

Boland, who ended with match figures of 7-55 and won the Johnny Mullagh medal as player of the match, admitted he was surprised at the speed with which Australia were able to wrap up victory on the third morning.

S Africa vs India Live on

"I thought we had a pretty good chance of winning but I had no idea we would do it before lunch," he said. "That's my best ever figures... Nothing happened that quickly.

"Obviously I thought (debuting) was going to be really tough, a big step up from anything else I'd played before. I was hoping to make a bit of an impact.

"I'd like to thank the crowd so much for the support over the last three days, I really appreciate it."