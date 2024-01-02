David Warner: Australia batter pleads for return of lost baggy green cap ahead of his final Test match

David Warner has pleaded for the return of his baggy green Australian cricket cap after it went missing from his bag on the eve of his final Test match.

The 37-year-old will bring down the curtain on his 12-year Test career in the third match of the ongoing series against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on Wednesday.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, the veteran batter claimed the cap was taken from his backpack during transit to Sydney.

"This is my last resort to do this," Warner said. "A couple of days ago, our bags got freighted via Qantas. We've gone through CCTV footage, they've got some blind spots apparently, we spoke to the Quay West Hotel who we absolutely trust and have gone through their cameras, no one's come into our rooms.

"But unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there, inside this backpack was my baggy green.

"It's sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week. If it is the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here, you won't get into trouble.

"Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens."

Image: David Warner's baggy green has gone missing ahead of his final Test

At a press conference on Monday, Warner announced he was also retiring from one-day cricket but would still be available for T20 internationals.

Australia's upset victory over India in the World Cup final in November was his last 50-over match on the international stage and proved the perfect way for him to sign off in that format.

"That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement," Warner said.

"So, I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit."

Australia will go for the tried and tested as they look to sweep Pakistan in their three-match series and send Warner out a winner at his home ground.

Pat Cummins confirmed on Tuesday the same team that won the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and the second in Melbourne by 79 runs would take the field for the final clash at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The Australia captain added Warner, who has sometimes divided opinion even in his own country, fully deserved to end his Test career on his own terms in his 112th match in the longest format.

"Warner Week has started," Cummins said. "I think he's our greatest three-form player.

Image: Australia captain Pat Cummins led the tributes to Warner ahead of his final Test match

"Three formats over a decade, two 50-over World Cups, one T20 World Cup and in all those campaigns he was front and centre and a big reason for it. Playing more than 100 Tests puts him in an elite category in all three formats.

"Every time he walks out there, he's competitive, ready to go, so just a champion of Australian sport and hopefully he gets a good send off this week."