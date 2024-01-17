Australia's Steve Smith out cheaply as opener after hosts skittle West Indies on day one of first Test

Steve Smith was dismissed for 12 in his first innings as a Test opener after Australia rolled West Indies for 188 on day one of the first Test in Adelaide.

Smith has moved to the top of the order from No 4 following the Test retirement of David Warner, despite never having previously opened in his first-class career.

The 34-year-old pulled two short deliveries from Alzarri Joseph for four before edging the first ball bowled by West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph to slip as Australia replied to their opponents' 188 all out.

Image: West Indies' Shamar Joseph removed Smith with his first ball in Test cricket

Australia closed on 59-2, a deficit of 129, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 30 and Cameron Green six not out after Shamar Joseph added to his wicket of Smith by bouncing out Marnus Labuschagne (10).

Joseph said of dismissing Smith: "I'll remember this for the rest of my life. I'll actually take a picture, and post it up in my house. If I could have run over (the stands), I would have. It was really a joy for me.

"I had a few conversations with the boys in the dressing room. I told them that I would get a wicket on my first ball but I didn't know it was Steve Smith. I really love Smith, the way he plays his cricket."

Australia captain Pat Cummins (4-41) and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (4-44) had earlier shared eight wickets as they dismissed West Indies in 62.1 overs after electing to bowl, with Hazlewood castling Alick Athanaze (13) to claim his 250th Test scalp.

No 11 batter Shamar Joseph was the tourists' second-highest scorer with 36, behind only Kirk McKenzie, who made 50 from the No 3 spot.

West Indies were 133-9 before Shamar Joseph combined with Kemar Roach (17no) to add 55 for the final wicket - the stand finally ended when the debutant was pinned lbw by off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Image: Shamar Joseph also picked up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in Adelaide

West Indies are without all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers for this series with the duo instead playing in franchise T20 cricket, while fast bowler Jayden Seales has a shoulder injury.

The second and final Test takes place in Brisbane from Thursday January 25, before the sides play each other in three one-day internationals and as many T20 internationals in February.