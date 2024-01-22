Usman Khawaja cleared to play in second Australia-West Indies Test after passing latest concussion protocols

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play in the second and final Test against West Indies in Brisbane after showing no symptoms of delayed concussion

The 37-year-old batter retired hurt on Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

The second Test begins on Thursday.

Image: Khawaja is struck by a delivery from Shamar Joseph

"Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion and he will train at the Gabba tomorrow," a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

In a post on Instagram after his initial check-ups on Friday, Khawaja had laughed off the incident, writing: "Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm fine, just wanted Marnus [Labuschagne] to have a hit!"

Image: Australia's Travis Head scored 119 off 134 balls against the West Indies in the opening Test

Head tests positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile Khawaja's team-mate Travis Head has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to play the Brisbane Test under isolation protocols

Head started feeling unwell at the end of the first Test of the series in Adelaide where he scored a century that led Australia to a convincing win.

The team will arrive in Brisbane on Monday to prepare for Thursday's Test but Head will spend another night away in the hope he tests negative.