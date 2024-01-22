Usman Khawaja cleared to play in second Australia-West Indies Test after passing latest concussion protocols

Australia's Usman Khawaja was struck on the helmet by a ball from the West Indies' Shamar Joseph on Friday's final day of the opening Test; Travis Head has tested positive for Covid-19 after the first Test in Adelaide but could still play in Brisbane
Monday 22 January 2024 11:10, UK
Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play in the second and final Test against West Indies in Brisbane after showing no symptoms of delayed concussion
The 37-year-old batter retired hurt on Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.
The second Test begins on Thursday.
"Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion and he will train at the Gabba tomorrow," a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon.
Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.
In a post on Instagram after his initial check-ups on Friday, Khawaja had laughed off the incident, writing: "Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm fine, just wanted Marnus [Labuschagne] to have a hit!"
Meanwhile Khawaja's team-mate Travis Head has tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to play the Brisbane Test under isolation protocols
Head started feeling unwell at the end of the first Test of the series in Adelaide where he scored a century that led Australia to a convincing win.
The team will arrive in Brisbane on Monday to prepare for Thursday's Test but Head will spend another night away in the hope he tests negative.