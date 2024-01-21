Usman Khawaja on course to play in second Australia-West Indies Test after passing latest concussion protocols

Australia opener Usman Khawaja looks increasingly likely to play the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane after completing concussion protocols on Sunday.

The 37-year-old batter retired hurt on Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

The second Test begins on Thursday.

"Usman Khawaja continues to progress through protocols following a head impact in the first Test match against the West Indies. He completed normal concussion assessments today," the Australian team said in a statement.

"Khawaja will continue to be monitored for any delayed symptoms. He will be reviewed again tomorrow prior to returning to training ahead of the second Test match in Brisbane."

Image: Khawaja is struck by a delivery from Shamar Joseph

Australia would have to find a new opener for the second time in the series were Khawaja be deemed unfit to play when the day-night second Test begins.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

Barring another positional switch, Matt Renshaw would be likely to open in Brisbane were Khawaja to miss out.

In a post on Instagram after his initial check-ups on Friday, Khawaja had laughed off the incident, writing: "Thanks for all the well wishes.

"I'm fine, just wanted Marnus [Labuschagne] to have a hit!"