David Warner's lifetime leadership ban for involvement in sandpaper scandal lifted by Cricket Australia

The lifetime leadership ban that was imposed on David Warner following his involvement in Australia's ball-tampering scandal has been lifted effective immediately, Cricket Australia (CA) announced.

In a unanimous decision, an independent three-member review panel determined that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have the ban lifted.

In 2018, Warner was banned from holding leadership roles in all Australian cricket competitions after being charged by CA with devising a plan to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper during a Test against South Africa.

The ban was lifted after Warner lodged an appeal with CA, with the review panel noting in its decision the "content" and "respectful and contrite tone of his [Warner's] responses".

The panel said it came to a "unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct".

The panel also considered references citing "the contribution that Mr Warner has made, and can make in the future, towards the development of young cricketers in Australia if they were given the opportunity to be led by Mr Warner, his important continuing role in fostering interest in cricket especially with the South Asian community in Australia and generally".

What next for Warner?

Warner has previously said he wants to play on in Twenty20 leagues, with a ban being lifted allowing him to take up the captaincy of a Big Bash League team in the future.

Image: Could Warner captain Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League this year?

The opener - who turns 38 on October 28 - could now captain the Sydney Thunder in the T20 Big Bash league this season - starting on December 15, with their general manager Trent Copeland backing the move to lift the ban.

"David is a valued member of the Sydney Thunder family and has demonstrated tremendous leadership qualities at the club over the last two seasons," Copeland said.

"This decision provides us with the opportunity to consider David for further leadership roles at Sydney Thunder, but also allows him the chance to embrace other leadership opportunities inside and outside of cricket."

Could Warner make Test return?

Warner bowed out of Test cricket in January after 112 appearances and 8,786 runs at a fine average of 44.59, with his final Test at his home ground in Sydney as Australia defeated Pakistan.

Image: Warner previously announced his retirement from one-day internationals and Test cricket

However, the 37-year-old said earlier this week he would be willing to u-turn on his Test retirement and fill Australia's problem opening position for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, commencing in Perth on November 22.

"I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone," Warner told News Corp. "I'm always dead serious. Let's be honest, the guys have played one red-ball game [first round of the shield] since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation.

"I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. [But] my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I'm not going to shy away from that."

