David Warner: Former Australia opener ready to come out of retirement for India Test series

David Warner has offered to come out of Test retirement for Australia if they still need an opener ahead of their five-match series against India which starts next month.

The former Australia opening batter retired from one-day internationals and Test cricket last summer at the Sydney Cricket Ground after 112 Test appearances with 26 centuries to his name.

In Warner's absence, Steve Smith moved up the order to open the batting with Usman Khawaja, but he is set to drop back down the order for the India series.

India have won their last four Test series against Australia and the hosts will be looking for their first victory since 2015, with the first Test starting in Perth on November 22.

"I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone," Warner told News Corp.

"I'm always dead serious. Let's be honest, the guys have played one red-ball game [first round of the shield] since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation.

"Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I'm more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play.

"I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. [But] my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I'm not going to shy away from that."

Smith is set to bat at No 4 against India while Cameron Green has been ruled out of the series due to a stress fracture in his lower back, with Australia now searching for another opener.

One option is 19-year-old prodigy Sam Konstas who hit two centuries for New South Wales in his opening Sheffield Shield match earlier this month.

Wicketkeeper-batter Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Renshaw have been unable to get into triple digits during their opening five Shield games this summer which could tempt selectors into Warner's favour.

Warner also mentioned he had contacted men's coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey.

Image: Warner alongside Marnus Labuschagne during his final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year

"I've cheekily messaged both. I've spoken to Torch (McDonald) and his answer back to me was; 'you retired'," he added.

"I don't think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying; 'can you come back?'"

Warner believes Marnus Labuschagne or Nathan McSweeney could also be potential candidates for the opening position for Australia.

"My take on it is I liked what they were thinking last year with the fact Greeny [Cameron Green] is in their best top six [so make the positions work around that].

"It doesn't necessarily have to be an opener. I think you can have someone else that can come in and bat three and Marnus could open.

"Is Nathan McSweeney [37 and 72 for South Australia] a good enough player to come in and bat three?"

