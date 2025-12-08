The Ashes: Australia's Josh Hazlewood to miss entire series but Pat Cummins set to return in third Test vs England

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the entirety of The Ashes through injury but captain and fellow seamer Pat Cummins is poised to return for the third Test against England in Adelaide from December 17.

Hazlewood, 34, sat out Australia's victories in Perth and Brisbane with a hamstring issue and is now being troubled by an Achilles problem with the paceman working to be fit for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

Baggy Greens head coach Andrew McDonald said on Tuesday: "(I feel) really flat for (Hazlewood), a couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming. We thought he'd play a huge part in the series, so we really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity."

Image: Hazlewood had a hamstring issue and is now being troubled by an Achilles problem

'Cummins as best prepared as he can be'

Captain Cummins, 32, also missed the home side's eight-wicket victories over England at Optus Stadium and The Gabba and has not played since July after sustaining a back problem during the 3-0 Test series victory in the West Indies.

However, he was close to playing in the Brisbane Test before Australia ultimately opted taking that risk and is now, barring any late obstacles, set to feature at Adelaide Oval, taking back leadership duties from stand-in skipper Steve Smith.

Image: Cummins was close to featuring in the second Test at The Gabba

McDonald said Cummins' "body is ready to go", before adding: "He was out at Allan Border Field while everyone was at The Gabba.

"He has simulated pretty much what a match will look like out there with multiple spells, so we feel as though he'll be as best prepared as he can be. We think simulation in the nets has him skill ready.

"He was well ahead of where we thought he'd be at and it did create a real live conversation for Brisbane with how he was pulling up."

Starcy had a little bit of a hindrance with his left side in Brisbane but it's nothing to worry about. That's something he's had before. It was just annoying during the game.

Where will Khawaja bat if he returns in Adelaide?

Veteran batter Usman Khawaja is also in contention to return in Adelaide, says McDonald, where anything other than defeat will ensure the hosts retain The Ashes.

Khawaja, who turns 39 during the third Test, missed the second game at The Gabba with a back problem as Travis Head joined Jake Weatherald at the top of the order.

Image: Usman Khawaja will turn 39 during the third Ashes Test

With that pair sharing 70-plus stands in Perth and Brisbane - Head also deputised for the injured Khawaja as opener in the second innings of the first Test and slammed a 69-ball hundred - if Khawaja does play, he could potentially feature in the middle order.

McDonald added: "The assumption is that Uzzie can only open but I think he does have the flexibility. We like to think that all our batters have the flexibility to be able to perform anywhere in that order.

"We're open to what it will look like for us moving forward."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain react to England's defeat in the second Ashes Test against Australia

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland