Ben Stokes: Australia's friendly Ashes approach 'weird'

Ben Stokes is preparing to play in his first Ashes series since 2015

Ben Stokes admits the Australians' friendly approach to the Ashes is "weird", but thinks "the real competitive side of both teams will come out" once the series begins.

Australia have worked on improving their image following the ball-tampering scandal that resulted in long-term bans for then-captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

All three batsmen are set to return in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and Stokes is not expecting relations between the sides to be cordial for too long.

He said: "It is weird, Aussies trying to be nice to you! But I think once you get out in the middle and cross the white line, the real competitive side of both teams will come out.

Steve Smith is set to play his first Test match since the ball-tampering scandal at Edgbaston on Thursday

"The Ashes are the biggest Test series played in the world. There is always something that happens between teams in Ashes series, and I don't think this will be any different.

"Both teams are desperate to win, both sets of players are desperate to perform because Ashes series are where you get looked at. It is where you are scrutinised or criticised more or if you do well, you get more praise.

"Everyone knows that as well, all 22 guys know that, so I can assure you there will be some sort of theatre that goes on out there."

It has been four years since Stokes last played against Australia after he was forced to miss the 2017/18 Ashes series following his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was cleared of affray nearly a year ago and is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with the Australians.

"The night before is the worst - (needing) sleeping pills is the best way to describe it," he said. "You're anxious, there's excitement. It's one of the greatest sporting environments you can be in, the first morning of an Ashes series.

Stokes helped England to win their most recent home Ashes series

"It's hard to explain; you can only really explain it when you're out there. It is awesome.

"You can't feel your way into any Ashes series - you have to hit the ground running. There's no time for easing into a spell or finding your way with the bat, you have to be switched on from ball one."

