Michael Atherton: How will England replace Jack Leach? Liam Dawson or four seamers?

Michael Atherton looks to how and who England might replace the injured Jack Leach with, ahead of The Ashes, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday June 16.

England spinner Leach has been ruled out of the men's Ashes with a lower back stress fracture, after the 31-year-old Somerset slow left-armer developed symptoms during England's victory over Ireland in their one-off Test at Lord's this week.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Monday, former England captain and Sky Sports Cricket analyst Atherton looked to potential alternatives for Brendon McCullum's England, with Leach a key figure in England's ascendency to this point.

"It's a desperate blow for him [Leach]. He's had a fair bit to contend with over his international career with sepsis, Crohn's and various illnesses and injuries," Atherton said.

"In the last 12 months, he'd really established himself as a central part of Ben Stokes' team. He's been ever-present, Stokes clearly believes in him. He's been flourishing as a spinner under Stokes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia vice-captain Steve Smith believes it will be a hard task for England to replace Leach

"The expectation was he'd have a key part to play so for him it's a desperate blow. It's the series every England cricketer wants to play in.

"If you want an absolute like-for-like replacement then Liam Dawson is a steady, experienced left-arm spinner. He knows exactly what he's doing.

"He's been in pretty good form at the start of the season for Hampshire. He bats as well.

"England's second and third spinners in Pakistan were Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks, who both did very well when they played.

"Jacks took six wickets on debut in Rawalpindi and Ahmed got seven in Karachi. They would be the next cabs off the rank.

Image: Atherton discussed who might be England's Jack Leach replacement

"I don't think they'll be worried about throwing Ahmed or Jacks back in but it's not as simple a decision as that. Bowling leg spin in Karachi is very different to the start of an Ashes series in England.

"If they want a really reliable spinner to allow the quicks to operate at the other end then it may not be that they want a young leg spinner who has not bowled that much.

"The other issue is Stokes' knee. They may decide to play the extra seamer at Edgbaston and just have Root as a spinner because they're unsure about Stokes' knee.

"He hasn't bowled for ages, he did about 10 minutes of bowling in the warm-up before the Test match the other day but he didn't look fit when he took a catch."

Despite the blow of Leach's injury, Atherton said that if was skipper within the current England set-up, he would not reach back out to the Test-retired Moeen Ali.

"I wouldn't if I was captain because they had a conversation with him ahead of Pakistan and Moeen said publicly his time as a Test cricketer was done.

"He was moving on elsewhere to a different focus for the rest of his career in franchise cricket.

"Although The Ashes is a hugely tempting thing, I can't see what would have changed in the meantime.

"They may make that call and who knows what can happen."