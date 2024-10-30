Andrew McDonald to remain as head coach of Australia until end of 2027

Andrew McDonald has signed a new contract to remain as head coach of the Australia men's team until the end of 2027.

McDonald has been in the post since 2022, leading his side to the first World Test Championship and a Cricket World Cup triumph, with Australia currently ranked first in the Test rankings.

The 43-year-old, who played in only four Tests for Australia, said: "I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing well-being, success and development of this group.

"The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful but just as importantly created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity."

The extension to his contract means McDonald will oversee the defence of Australia's World Test Championship and World Cup titles, a T20 World Cup campaign in 2026 and home and away Ashes series.

Men's Ashes 2025-26 schedule