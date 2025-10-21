The Ashes: Steve Smith 'ready to go' for Australia and expects 'seamless transition' if standing in for Pat Cummins as captain against England

Steve Smith insists it will be a "seamless transition" should he have to fill in for Pat Cummins as Australia captain at any point during this year’s Ashes.

Cummins has not played since July because of a back injury and said last week he was "less likely than likely" to feature in the series opener at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 21.

Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey is "hopeful" that Cummins will play a "major part" in the series, despite being a major doubt for the first Test, although Smith is primed to step in if required.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed he may miss the first Ashes Test against England in Perth due to a back injury, which has sidelined him since July

Smith has stood in as captain on six occasions when the fast bowler has been sidelined, winning five of those Tests, with the 36-year-old ready to do so again but hopeful Cummins will be fit to feature.

"The team is better with (Cummins) in it," Smith told reporters. "Hopefully he can get right and if he plays three or five Tests, as many as we can get out of him, it's the best thing for the team.

"We'll see what happens. Pat's still got a few things that he can tick off. Obviously he said he's unlikely for that first Test but you never know - he's a healer, he gets well quickly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England coach Tim Southee believes there's never been a bad Australian cricket team, but concedes they are going through a challenging time

"I've stood in a couple of times over the last few years. It's nothing out of the ordinary. I know how the team operates, we're in a good place, if it happens I'll look forward to it."

Smith, who also captained Australia for 34 Tests from 2014-18 before resigning following the ball-tampering controversy, averages close to 70 with the bat when he skippers the national team.

"I feel like I go to another level and try to set a standard," Smith said. "It's worked well when I've stood in over the last few years. It will be just a seamless transition if that comes around."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook is pleased to be England's new Test vice-captain and is hopeful they can win the Ashes in Australia for the first time since 2010-11

Smith has had a two-month sabbatical since his last match in The Hundred in August, but is poised to return to domestic action in the Sheffield Shield for New South Wales at Queensland next week. He will then play one more match to get himself firing on all cylinders to take on England.

"Honestly, it takes me two hits to get sorted," Smith added. "I feel like I'm ready to go now.

"There's obviously a balance, but I don't think it takes me much now to get up to game speed and I want to try and stay mentally fresh. Technically I feel in a good place, it's about being mentally fresh."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root speaks about his memories of The Ashes in Australia ahead of the 2025/26 series

Smith oversaw a 4-0 victory for Australia on home soil in the 2016/17 series and stood in for Cummins during one Test of their 4-0 success in the 2021/22 series. England chase a first Ashes victory on Australian soil since winning the 2010/11 series.

Boland backs himself ahead of possible big Ashes role

Cummins' injury may open an increased Ashes role for Australia paceman Scott Boland, who former England captain Michael Atherton said in a recent column in The Times that England's batters held no fear of.

Boland took two wickets - at a cost of 231 runs - during his two Tests in the 2023 Ashes, conceding nearly five runs an over in the drawn series, having posted 18 wickets on home pitches in the 2021/22 Ashes victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain take a deep dive into England’s Ashes squad

"It is not about proving anything to anyone else," Boland said. "I believe in my own skills. I am a proud cricketer, and every time I play, I want to put out my best performance.

"There are always going to be moments where you get tested, but I am learning to manage those better. Even when things are not going my way, I back myself to fight back and stay in the contest."

Boland took eight wickets in Victoria's Sheffield Shield win over New South Wales last week, having undergone two months of gym and rehabilitation work after the West Indies tour to be primed for the home summer and the idea of playing in all five Ashes Tests.

"I definitely feel as good as I have this year," he said. "I would not be honest if I said I was not excited. Every summer I want to be in the team and playing a role. Even if I am the 12th man, I still want to be involved."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland