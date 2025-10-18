The Ashes: Australia expect captain Pat Cummins to play 'major part' in Test series against England amid back issue
Steve Smith to captain Australia in Ashes if Pat Cummins is unfit; Cummins is battling back injury but chair of selectors expects seamer to play "major part" against England; Bailey hails Marnus Labuschagne's "intent" as in-form batter pushes for Test recall
Saturday 18 October 2025 13:07, UK
Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey is "hopeful" captain Pat Cummins will play a "major part" in this winter's Ashes series against England.
Cummins has not played since July because of a back injury and suggested last week that he was likely to miss the series opener at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 21.
There has been no update on the 32-year-old's condition since but, speaking on Saturday, Bailey said of Cummins' fitness: "It's progressing. He's building up.
"He's optimistic about it. I think the more he's done over the last few days, the more optimistic he's become but I categorically don't know if he's bowled a ball.
"We know time is getting short and there's permutations around that, not just around the back, but other factors as well.
"It's positive, we're really confident that he's going to play a major part. Hopefully it's the first Test. If not, then we'll pick it up."
Bailey confirmed that Steve Smith will captain Australia if Cummins is absent, while he also praised the "intent" of Marnus Labuschagne's batting after the latter scored a fourth hundred in five domestic innings for Queensland.
'We know Labuschagne is a quality player'
Labuschagne's most recent ton was 159 in a Sheffield Shield game against South Australia, with that century adding to one other red-ball hundred and two in 50-over cricket as he pushes for a Test recall.
The batter was dropped ahead of the 3-0 sweep in the West Indies in June and July after going 30 Test innings with a century but could return against England as an opener or at No 3.
Bailey said of Labuschagne, who has 11 Test hundreds in 58 games: "Out of everything that he's played, I really liked the innings in Adelaide. I liked the intent, the movement, the way he built the partnerships.
"It's a nice bowling attack South Australia have got, so he's batting nicely. We know he's a quality player. We know there's a hell of a lot of class there.
"To see him putting the runs up that has been really pleasing. And long may it continue."
Cameron Green, who batted at No 3 in the West Indies, has been withdrawn from Australia's ODI squad to face India with what has been described as mild side soreness.
However, Bailey says the 26-year-old should be able to perform as an all-rounder in the series opener against England at his home stadium in Perth.
Bailey added on Green: "We put so much time and energy into building out the plan for him to be available for the first Test as an all-rounder. We have just made the decision to approach this more conservatively."
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test: Friday November 21-Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4-Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17-Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25-Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4-Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground