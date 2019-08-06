James Anderson to miss second Ashes Test with calf injury

James Anderson suffered a recurrence of his calf injury in the first Test

James Anderson will miss the second Ashes Test after suffering a recurrence of his calf injury during England's 251-run defeat to Australia at Edgbaston.

The 37-year-old was out of action for a month before the first Test and was only able to bowl four overs on the opening morning before having to leave the field.

Anderson had an MRI scan this week which confirmed he has once again suffered a calf injury, and he will now undergo rehabilitation with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

4:27 The best of the action from day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston The best of the action from day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

No decision on the seam bowler's involvement in the Ashes beyond the second Test, which begins at Lord's on August 14, has yet been made, and he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis.

England suffered in Anderson's absence at Edgbaston, with Australia recovering from 122-8 in their first innings to score 284.

Tim Paine's side also racked up 487 runs in their second innings with Anderson off the field, although he was able to bat in both of England's innings.

Joe Root insisted following England's defeat it was the right call to play Anderson despite his inability to feature in much of the Test, saying: "He passed every medical test - he was fit to play. It's one of those freak scenarios where he pulled up.

2:14 Joe Root says England didn't take their chances after reducing Australia to 122-8 in their first innings, before falling to defeat in the first Ashes Test Joe Root says England didn't take their chances after reducing Australia to 122-8 in their first innings, before falling to defeat in the first Ashes Test

"It's an easy thing to look back on and say we'd have done things differently, but he passed all of the testing, as I said, and it was a unanimous decision for him to play."

England will have several options available when they come to select Anderson's replacement for the second Test, with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone all hoping to be included after being named in the provisional squad for the first Test.

All three bowlers played in the Vitality Blast last week after being released by England, while Archer is playing for Sussex's second XI this week in a bid to prove his fitness following a side strain.