Ireland to play first away Test against Afghanistan in India in March 2019

Kevin O'Brien became the first player to score a Test century for Ireland against Pakistan in May

Ireland will play their first overseas Test against Afghanistan in India in March next year with the match getting underway on St Patrick's Day.

Ireland and Afghanistan, who lost to Pakistan and India respectively in their inaugural Tests in 2018, will meet in Dehradun from March 17-22.

The Test will be the first of two for Ireland in 2019, with William Porterfield's men playing a four-day match against England at Lord's from July 24-27.

"It will no doubt be a test for the entire squad - taking on Afghanistan in subcontinent conditions will require a level of adjustment by both our batting and bowling units," said Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie.

"Afghanistan are a quality side with some world-class players, and will be a great challenge in their 'home' conditions.

"We are fortunate that [Ireland head coach] Graham Ford has scheduled a batting camp in December which will provide a number of our batsmen with some exposure to those conditions.

Andrew Balbirnie: 'Afghanistan are a quality side with some world-class players and will be a great challenge in their 'home' conditions'

"It will be particularly beneficial for some of the younger guys like Harry Tector and James McCollum who won't have experienced Indian pitches."

Ireland and Afghanistan will contest nine matches across all three formats in Dehradun in February and March, with the Test preceded by three T20 internationals and five one-day internationals.

Ireland will also host England in a one-off ODI in Dublin on May 3 before the sides' first Test against each other two months later in London.

"The level and regularity of top-quality international cricket in 2019 will be exciting for Irish cricket fans," added Balbirnie.

"The year will start with this Afghanistan series, and will involve a busy home schedule of matches involving multiple Full Member nations - starting with an ODI against England at Malahide in May.

Ireland will play a four-day Test against England at Lord's in July

"There's also the Lord's Test against England in July, and the year will end with the T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in October."

Ireland's fixtures vs Afghanistan in India 2019 (all games in Dehradun)

February 23: 1st T20I

February 24: 2nd T20I

February 26: 3rd T20I

March 2: 1st ODI

March 4: 2nd ODI

March 7: 3rd ODI

March 9: 4th ODI

March 12: 5th ODI

March 17-21: Test Match

Ireland vs England 2019

May 3: One-off ODI (Malahide, Dublin)

July 24-27: Four-day Test (Lord's)