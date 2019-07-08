Ireland name four uncapped players for England Test at Lord's

Mark Adair (middle) could make his Ireland Test debut against England

Ireland have included the uncapped Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh and Craig Young in their 14-man Test squad to face England at Lord's.

The four-day game, Ireland's third Test and first against England, will take place between July 24-27 - a week before England begin the Ashes series.

Seamers Adair and Young, batsman Tucker and spin-bowling all-rounder Singh will be eyeing Test debuts in the game, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Gary Wilson earns a recall but spinners George Dockrell and James Cameron-Dow, paceman Barry McCarthy and wicketkeeper-batsman Stuart Poynter have been omitted, despite being included in the squad for the Test against Afghanistan in India earlier this year.

Gary Wilson has been recalled for the Lord's Test

Ireland lost to Afghanistan by seven wickets in Dehradun in March, having been beaten by five wickets by Pakistan in their inaugural Test in Dublin in March 2018.

Andrew White, chair of selectors, said: "The historic nature of this Test will not be lost on anyone, however the players will not be overawed by the occasion.

"I think we demonstrated the fight and talent we possess in the recent ODI against England at Malahide, and I expect the players will look to be just as competitive in the Test arena.

7:37 Watch the pick of the action as England rallied to secure a tense four-wicket win over Ireland in Malahide Watch the pick of the action as England rallied to secure a tense four-wicket win over Ireland in Malahide

"We have stated all along we are looking for players not only in form but displaying consistent performances, and I believe we have selected a squad that reflects this.

"It's also a squad that balances experience and emerging talent. This may only be our third Test, but we have 11 more to play over the next three years and our two Tests to date have shown glimpses of the potential we possess."

Ireland gave England a scare in May's ODI at Malahide before Eoin Morgan's men earned a four-wicket victory.

Ireland squad: W Porterfield (c), M Adair, A Balbirnie, A McBrine, J McCollum, T Murtagh, K O'Brien, B Rankin, S Singh, P Stirling, S Thompson, L Tucker, G Wilson, C Young.