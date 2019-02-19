Cricket World Cup TV schedule on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball of 2019 tournament live!
When is the Cricket World Cup and what TV channel is it on? Every match is live on Sky Sports Cricket in May, June and July.
Last Updated: 19/02/19 5:29am
England will kick off the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil with a meeting against South Africa at the Oval.
Eoin Morgan's men will play the Proteas on Thursday, May 30, with a clash against Australia set for June 25 at Lord's as the tournament - which will be played at 11 venues across England and Wales - reverts to a single-league, round-robin format for the first time since 1992, with all matches to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
England - looking to win their maiden World Cup title - will also face Pakistan (June 3, Trent Bridge), Bangladesh (June 8, Cardiff), Windies (June 14, The Ageas Bowl), Afghanistan (June 18, Old Trafford), Sri Lanka (June 21, Headingley), India (June 30, Edgbaston) and New Zealand (July 3, Durham).
The Olympic Stadium in London, now home to West Ham United, had been mooted as a possible venue but misses out, with Bristol and Taunton also chosen to host matches across the 48-match, 46-day event.
The top four sides in the 10-team competition will advance to the semi-finals (July 9 at Old Trafford and July 11 at Edgbaston) with the final staged at Lord's on Sunday, July 14 - all matches in the knockout stage will feature reserve days in case of bad weather.
India and Pakistan will square off in a highly-anticipated fixture at Old Trafford on June 16, with a repeat of the 2015 final coming at Lord's on June 29 as defending champions Australia play New Zealand in a day-night fixture, one of seven scheduled for the tournament.
Afghanistan and two-time champions Windies completed the 10-team line-up - joining hosts England as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh - by advancing from the ICC World Cup Qualifier, a competition which included Ireland and Scotland.
England's 2019 World Cup fixtures:
v South Africa (May 30, The Oval)
v Pakistan (June 3, Trent Bridge)
v Bangladesh (June 8, Cardiff)
v Windies (June 14, The Ageas Bowl)
v Afghanistan (June 18, Old Trafford)
v Sri Lanka (June 21 Headingley)
v Australia (June 25, Lord's)
v India (June 30, Edgbaston)
v New Zealand (July 3, Durham)
Other notable fixtures:
India v Pakistan (June 16, Old Trafford)
Australia v New Zealand (June 29, Lord's) - day/night
Semi-final #1 (July 9, Old Trafford)
Semi-final #2 (July 11, Edgbaston)
Final (July 14, Lord's)
Fixture list in full:
Thursday 30 May: England v South Africa, The Kia Oval
Friday 31 May: Windies v Pakistan, Trent Bridge
Saturday 1 June: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, SSE SWALEC
Saturday 1 June: Afghanistan v Australia (day-nighter), The Brightside Ground, Bristol
Sunday 2 June: South Africa v Bangladesh, The Kia Oval
Monday 3 June: England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge
Tuesday 4 June: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, SSE SWALEC
Wednesday 5 June: South Africa v India, The Ageas Bowl
Wednesday 5 June: Bangladesh v New Zealand (day-nighter), The Kia Oval
Thursday 6 June: Australia v Windies, Trent Bridge
Friday 7 June: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol
Saturday 8 June: England v Bangladesh, SSE SWALEC
Saturday 8 June: Afghanistan v New Zealand (day-nighter), County Ground, Taunton
Sunday 9 June: India v Australia, The Kia Oval
Monday 10 June: South Africa v Windies, The Ageas Bowl
Tuesday 11 June: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol
Wednesday 12 June: Australia v Pakistan, County Ground, Taunton
Thursday 13 June: India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge
Friday 14 June: England v Windies, The Ageas Bowl
Saturday 15 June: Sri Lanka v Australia, The Kia Oval
Saturday 15 June: South Africa v Afghanistan (day-nighter), SSE SWALEC
Sunday 16 June: India v Pakistan, Emirates Old Trafford
Monday 17 June: Windies v Bangladesh, County Ground, Taunton
Tuesday 18 June: England v Afghanistan, Emirates Old Trafford
Wednesday 19 June: New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston
Thursday 20 June: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge
Friday 21 June: England v Sri Lanka, Emerald Headingley
Saturday 22 June: India v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl
Saturday 22 June: Windies v New Zealand (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford
Sunday 23 June: Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's
Monday 24 June: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl
Tuesday 25 June: England v Australia, Lord's
Wednesday 26 June: New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston
Thursday 27 June: Windies v India, Emirates Old Trafford
Friday 28 June: Sri Lanka v South Africa, Emirates Riverside
Saturday 29 June: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Emerald Headingley
Saturday 29 June: New Zealand v Australia (day-nighter), Lord's
Sunday 30 June: England v India, Edgbaston
Monday 1 July: Sri Lanka v Windies, Emirates Riverside
Tuesday 2 July: Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston
Wednesday 3 July: England v New Zealand, Emirates Riverside
Thursday 4 July: Afghanistan v Windies, Emerald Headingley
Friday 5 July: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's
Saturday 6 July: Sri Lanka v India, Emerald Headingley
Saturday 6 July: Australia v South Africa (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford
Tuesday 9 July: Semi-final 1 - 1 v 4, Emirates Old Trafford
Wednesday 10 July: reserve day
Thursday 11 July: Semi-final 2 - 2 v 3, Edgbaston
Friday 12 July: Reserve Day
Sunday 14 July: Final, Lord's
Monday 15 July: Reserve Day