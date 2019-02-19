Cricket World Cup TV schedule on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball of 2019 tournament live!

England will kick off the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil with a meeting against South Africa at the Oval.

Eoin Morgan's men will play the Proteas on Thursday, May 30, with a clash against Australia set for June 25 at Lord's as the tournament - which will be played at 11 venues across England and Wales - reverts to a single-league, round-robin format for the first time since 1992, with all matches to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

England - looking to win their maiden World Cup title - will also face Pakistan (June 3, Trent Bridge), Bangladesh (June 8, Cardiff), Windies (June 14, The Ageas Bowl), Afghanistan (June 18, Old Trafford), Sri Lanka (June 21, Headingley), India (June 30, Edgbaston) and New Zealand (July 3, Durham).

The Olympic Stadium in London, now home to West Ham United, had been mooted as a possible venue but misses out, with Bristol and Taunton also chosen to host matches across the 48-match, 46-day event.

The top four sides in the 10-team competition will advance to the semi-finals (July 9 at Old Trafford and July 11 at Edgbaston) with the final staged at Lord's on Sunday, July 14 - all matches in the knockout stage will feature reserve days in case of bad weather.

India and Pakistan will square off in a highly-anticipated fixture at Old Trafford on June 16, with a repeat of the 2015 final coming at Lord's on June 29 as defending champions Australia play New Zealand in a day-night fixture, one of seven scheduled for the tournament.

Australia hold the World Cup trophy aloft after beating New Zealand by seven wickets at the MCG in 2015

Afghanistan and two-time champions Windies completed the 10-team line-up - joining hosts England as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh - by advancing from the ICC World Cup Qualifier, a competition which included Ireland and Scotland.

England's 2019 World Cup fixtures:

v South Africa (May 30, The Oval)

v Pakistan (June 3, Trent Bridge)

v Bangladesh (June 8, Cardiff)

v Windies (June 14, The Ageas Bowl)

v Afghanistan (June 18, Old Trafford)

v Sri Lanka (June 21 Headingley)

v Australia (June 25, Lord's)

v India (June 30, Edgbaston)

v New Zealand (July 3, Durham)

Other notable fixtures:

India v Pakistan (June 16, Old Trafford)

Australia v New Zealand (June 29, Lord's) - day/night

Semi-final #1 (July 9, Old Trafford)

Semi-final #2 (July 11, Edgbaston)

Final (July 14, Lord's)

Fixture list in full:

Thursday 30 May: England v South Africa, The Kia Oval

Friday 31 May: Windies v Pakistan, Trent Bridge

Saturday 1 June: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, SSE SWALEC

Saturday 1 June: Afghanistan v Australia (day-nighter), The Brightside Ground, Bristol

Sunday 2 June: South Africa v Bangladesh, The Kia Oval

Monday 3 June: England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge

Tuesday 4 June: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, SSE SWALEC

Wednesday 5 June: South Africa v India, The Ageas Bowl

Wednesday 5 June: Bangladesh v New Zealand (day-nighter), The Kia Oval

Thursday 6 June: Australia v Windies, Trent Bridge

Friday 7 June: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

Saturday 8 June: England v Bangladesh, SSE SWALEC

Saturday 8 June: Afghanistan v New Zealand (day-nighter), County Ground, Taunton

Sunday 9 June: India v Australia, The Kia Oval

Monday 10 June: South Africa v Windies, The Ageas Bowl

Tuesday 11 June: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

Wednesday 12 June: Australia v Pakistan, County Ground, Taunton

Thursday 13 June: India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge

Friday 14 June: England v Windies, The Ageas Bowl

Saturday 15 June: Sri Lanka v Australia, The Kia Oval

Saturday 15 June: South Africa v Afghanistan (day-nighter), SSE SWALEC

Sunday 16 June: India v Pakistan, Emirates Old Trafford

Monday 17 June: Windies v Bangladesh, County Ground, Taunton

Tuesday 18 June: England v Afghanistan, Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday 19 June: New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston

Thursday 20 June: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge

Friday 21 June: England v Sri Lanka, Emerald Headingley

Saturday 22 June: India v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl

Saturday 22 June: Windies v New Zealand (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23 June: Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's

Monday 24 June: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, The Ageas Bowl

Tuesday 25 June: England v Australia, Lord's

Wednesday 26 June: New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston

Thursday 27 June: Windies v India, Emirates Old Trafford

Friday 28 June: Sri Lanka v South Africa, Emirates Riverside

Saturday 29 June: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Emerald Headingley

Saturday 29 June: New Zealand v Australia (day-nighter), Lord's

Sunday 30 June: England v India, Edgbaston

Monday 1 July: Sri Lanka v Windies, Emirates Riverside

Tuesday 2 July: Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston

Wednesday 3 July: England v New Zealand, Emirates Riverside

Thursday 4 July: Afghanistan v Windies, Emerald Headingley

Friday 5 July: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's

Saturday 6 July: Sri Lanka v India, Emerald Headingley

Saturday 6 July: Australia v South Africa (day-nighter), Emirates Old Trafford



Tuesday 9 July: Semi-final 1 - 1 v 4, Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday 10 July: reserve day

Thursday 11 July: Semi-final 2 - 2 v 3, Edgbaston

Friday 12 July: Reserve Day



Sunday 14 July: Final, Lord's

Monday 15 July: Reserve Day