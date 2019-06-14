Waqar Younis expects Pakistan to recall Shadab Khan for India World Cup clash

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates the wicket of England's Jason Roy

Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis expects his team to bring back leg-spinner Shadab Khan for Sunday's clash against India at Old Trafford.

Pakistan went with a four-pronged pace attack against Australia, relying on the part-time spin of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

The pair conceded 86 runs in their combined 11 overs with only one wicket as the 1992 champions lost by 41 runs in an erratic display.

"Shadab is the key man in this side and I think they will look to bring him back in against India," former captain Younis told the International Cricket Council.

"They might go for five bowlers, use four pacers and Shadab and drop someone like Shoaib Malik."

Shadab dismissed Jason Roy and Joe Root in the victory over England but was left out against Australia, who subjected Pakistan to their second loss in four matches.

India remain unbeaten after three games, including clinical wins over South Africa and Australia before their match against New Zealand was washed out on Thursday.

Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup match but prevailed over their neighbours in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.

"When Pakistan play India it's always a huge game, but their meeting on Sunday is shaping up to be more crucial than ever," reflected Younis.

"It's simple - if Pakistan want to stay in the tournament, they have to bring an 'A plus' performance and win that game."

Younis stressed it's imperative Pakistan pick up early wickets against India's formidable batting order headlined by skipper Virat Kohli.

"What I have seen in this World Cup so far is that if you don't pick up early wickets, you're in trouble," said the 47-year-old.

"The new ball is so crucial and openers are being more careful in the first 10 overs this year."

"It was with the new ball, in both batting and bowling, that I felt Pakistan missed a trick in their entertaining defeat to Australia at Taunton."

