Pakistan call for police investigation into fan trouble during Afghanistan match

Pakistan's foreign ministry has called for a police investigation following incidents before, during and after their World Cup match against Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Pakistan's three-wicket victory was marred by crowd trouble with two spectators evicted from the stadium after scuffles broke out in the stands, while police were also forced to make four arrests outside the ground.

A plane was also seen flying over Headingley showing political messages during the match.

The country's foreign ministry says it is deeply concerned by the flying of anti-Pakistan banners and abuse of its players, calling for an investigation into the matter.

A statement said: "The flying of anti-Pakistan banners, unruly conduct of certain group of spectators toward Pakistan team players, and scuffles during the Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup cricket match are a matter of deep concern.

"Use of sports venues for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable. We expect all relevant authorities, both sports and law enforcement, to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to account. The matter is also being taken up through diplomatic channels."

Sky Sports News understands West Yorkshire Police have concluded their investigation into the disorder at the match.