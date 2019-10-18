Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as Pakistan's Test and T20I captain

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been sacked as Pakistan captain

Pakistan have sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed as their captain with Azhar Ali named as the new Test skipper and Babar Azam put in charge of the T20 squad.

Sarfaraz's struggles with his form have also prompted the selectors to drop the wicketkeeper-batsman altogether from both formats.

"It has been a difficult decision to drop Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has performed well as a player and a leader," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement.

"But, his loss in form and confidence is visible and, in the best interest of the team, it has been decided to leave him out and provide him the opportunity to reflect and regroup himself and try to reclaim his form away from international cricket."

Azhar Ali will take over the Test captaincy

Under Sarfaraz, Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stage in this year's 50-over World Cup and are languishing at seventh in the Test rankings.

A new one-day captain will be named at a later date, the PCB said.

Azhar, who quit as Pakistan ODI captain in 2017, will begin his stint with a two-Test series in Australia later this year before Pakistan host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for two Tests apiece.

"There is no bigger honour than to captain the Pakistan national cricket team in the pinnacle format of the game," said Azhar, who will have former team mate Misbah-ul-Haq as the coach and chief selector.

"These are exciting times in Pakistan cricket with a new team management. As a captain, I feel comfortable that there will be a number of knowledgeable people in the hut who I can rely for advice and guidance.

"I am not only targeting wins, but also aim to provide opportunities to players to grow in stature and express themselves so that Pakistan cricket can resume its journey to the top."

Babar Azam becomes T20 skipper

Babar Azam, the top-ranked batsman in international T20 cricket, has stepped up from his role as vice-captain in Pakistan's recent series against Sri Lanka.

"To be named captain of the No.1 ranked side in the world is the biggest thing that has happened to my career to date," Babar Azam said.

"I am ready for this challenge and also willing to learn more in the process. I feel it has been a natural progression for me and I am delighted that the PCB has put faith in my capabilities."