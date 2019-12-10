Azhar Ali hails Pakistan's first home Test since 2009 as 'a moment to rejoice'

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan captain Azhar Ali pose with the trophy ahead of the first Test series in Pakistan since 2009

Azhar Ali says Pakistan’s first home Test match in a decade will be ‘a moment to rejoice’ when they take on Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan captain has 75 Test appearances to his name - but none of them on home soil, with matches staged in the United Arab Emirates ever since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

The Sri Lankans are now back in Pakistan for a two-Test series, starting on Wednesday, and Azhar is relishing the opportunity for his side to bounce back from their recent 2-0 defeat against Australia.

"It's a moment to rejoice, not only for the players but the whole Pakistan nation," said the 34-year-old.

Yasir Shah's maiden Test century at Adelaide was one of the few highlights for Pakistan in their recent series against Australia

"We had a tough series in Australia and the way we lost there was disappointing. Moving forward, we see this home series as an opportunity and advantage to turn things around.

"We will try our best to fix our mistakes and improve wherever we had been lacking.

"We have outstanding talent in our squad. They have potential and, if we implement it, results will be good."

Pakistan are yet to pick up a point in the world Test championship, having suffered innings defeats to Australia in both Brisbane and Adelaide.

Ex-Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur takes charge of Sri Lanka for the first time when the two sides meet at Rawalpindi

History does not appear to favour the home side in Rawalpindi - they have lost all three of their most recent Tests at the venue - while their opponents also have a useful source of inside information.

Mickey Arthur, who coached Pakistan for three years until leaving the role after their poor showing in last summer's World Cup, was appointed to a similar role with Sri Lanka only last week.

"It's a big advantage for us," said Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. "Mickey knows everyone closely, and how the team is going to get prepared.

"This is my first time in Pakistan so I am really excited. It's a great pleasure for me."