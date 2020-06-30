Mohammad Hafeez among six Pakistan players to join squad for England series

Mohammad Hafeez is among the players set to join the rest of the Pakistan squad for the tour of England

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez is among six Pakistan cricketers cleared to join the rest of the team in England after returning a second negative coronavirus test result.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz also tested negative for the second time in three days and would join the squad in Worcestershire.

The tourists' preparations were hit by 10 players from the initial 29-man Test and T20I squad testing positive for coronavirus, but six of those are now permitted to make the trip.

"The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course," the PCB said.

Four other players - Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan - tested positive for the second time earlier this week.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was among 20 players to arrive in England on Sunday

The first batch of touring Pakistan players underwent coronavirus testing on their arrival in Manchester on Sunday before moving to Worcestershire's Blackfinch New Road for a 14-day isolation period.

The tourists will then move to Derbyshire's Incora County Ground on July 13 to begin internal warm-up matches.

Pakistan are due to face England in a three-Test series later this summer, while the tour will also include three T20 internationals, with live coverage on Sky Sports.