Pakistan Cricket Board warns of player bans after Covid-19 breaches during National T20 Cup

Nine players and three officials were found to have violated Covid-19 protocols in Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Cricket Board has warned players and officials they will be expelled from tournaments if there are any further breaches of the bio-secure bubble at the National Twenty20 Cup in Rawalpindi.

Nine players and three officials tested negative for coronavirus after violating Covid-19 protocols at the hotel, with it understood the 12 unnamed figures were made to pay for their tests themselves.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is "disturbed and disappointed" at the breaches.

PCB director of high performance, Nadeem Khan, said: "They have put at risk the integrity of the tournament and [the] health and safety of their colleagues.

"This is completely unacceptable to the PCB and following meetings with the concerned players and their team officials, it has been agreed there will be zero-tolerance for future breaches, and those violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournaments."

Pakistan are scheduled to host Zimbabwe for six white-ball games - three ODIs in Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore - beginning on October 30.

Pakistan have also invited England for a "short white-ball tour" in early 2021, which would mark England's first trip to the country since 2005.

Khan added: "I expect the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is standing at our doorsteps.

"Their irresponsible actions can put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB in organising and inviting sides during these challenging Covid-19 times."