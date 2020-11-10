Babar Azam named Pakistan Test captain, replacing Azhar Ali

Babar Azam has been appointed Pakistan's new Test captain

Pakistan have named Babar Azam as their new Test captain meaning the batsman is now in charge across all formats.

The 26-year-old replaces Azhar Ali, who skippered Pakistan during the 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.

Babar said in a statement: "I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game.

"I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence is that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff."

Azhar Ali led the Test side on a permanent basis since 2019

Babar has recently led Pakistan to 3-0 series sweeps at home to Zimbabwe in both one-day international and T20 cricket.

The right-hander is fifth in the Test batting rankings, third in the ODI standings and second in the T20I rankings, with only England's Dawid Malan above him in the latter chart.