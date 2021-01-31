Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez omitted for T20I series against South Africa over bubble disagreement

Mohammad Hafeez struck an unbeaten 99 in Pakistan's recent T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan have left Mohammad Hafeez out of the squad for their T20I series against South Africa after failing to resolve a disagreement over quarantine arrangements.

The veteran batsman had been widely expected to feature in the three-match series, having hit an unbeaten 99 in Pakistan's recent T20I against New Zealand as well as two half-centuries in England last September.

But Hafeez - currently in action in the Abu Dhabi T10 League - was unable to agree a date to join the rest of Pakistan's squad in the bio-secure bubble ahead of the first T20I in Lahore on February 11, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The Pakistan selectors have also dropped batsman Fakhar Zaman and paceman Wahab Riaz, while Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are both unavailable to take on the Proteas.

Four uncapped players have been included in the squad - Zafar Gohar, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mehmood and Amad Butt - while Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, and Aamer Yamin are all recalled.

Players who are involved in the second Test against South Africa - which gets under way in Rawalpindi on Thursday - will join the rest of the T20I squad in their bio-secure bubble at the end of the match.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood.