Wasim Khan steps down as Pakistan Cricket Board CEO four months before end of contract

Wasim Khan took up his role as PCB chief executive in early 2019

Wasim Khan has stepped down as chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board four months before his tenure was due to end.

The 50-year-old is the third major exit from the PCB since the arrival of Ramiz Raja as chairman with Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis departing their roles as head coach and bowling coach respectively.

Khan, who played county cricket Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire between 1992 and 2002, took up the role as CEO in February 2019.

Pakistan have recently been rocked by New Zealand and England pulling out of tours to the country.

New Zealand withdrew from a tour comprising three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals following a "security alert" from their government.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White later said they had been warned of a specific and credible threat" against the team.

England's joint men's and women's white-ball tour in October was then cancelled due to concerns over "mental and physical well-being" of the players.

The trip would have marked England Women's first tour of Pakistan and the men's side's first visit since 2005.