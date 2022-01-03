Mohammad Hafeez: Pakistan all-rounder retires from international cricket after 18 years

Mohammad Hafeez has retired from international cricket after playing 392 games for Pakistan across all formats

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 41-year-old played in 55 Test matches and more than 300 one-day and T20 internationals, scoring in excess of 11,000 runs across all formats with 11 centuries, in a career spanning 18 years.

Hafeez wrote on Twitter: "My journey of pride representing came to an end and I'm proudly retiring from international cricket with great satisfaction and joy.

"Thank you all for 18 years of support. Maintaining (the) highest level of pride and dignity always is my most valuable achievement."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam led the tributes to the player known as "the professor".

He tweeted: "A memorable career comes to an end. Thank you for your guidance along the time we shared on the field. Happy retirement, professor!"