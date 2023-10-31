Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle World Cup semi-final hopes

Pakistan reignited their Cricket World Cup semi-final hopes and eliminated Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory in Kolkata.

Babar Azam's side moved to within two points of the top four with two games remaining after ending a four-match losing streak and inflicting a sixth straight loss on second-bottom Bangladesh.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-23) passed 100 ODI wickets and Mohammad Wasim (3-31) polished off the lower order as Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 - a total Pakistan surpassed with 106 deliveries to spare, largely thanks to Fakhar Zaman's knock of 81 and 68 from Abdullah Shafique.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shaheen Shah Afridi took his ODI 100th wicket for Pakistan early in their victory over Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan face New Zealand and England in their final two fixtures, knowing they may need to win both and for other results to go their way to make the semi-finals for the first time since 2011.

Bangladesh are the first side mathematically out of top-four contention, with the Tigers' goal now to finish high enough in the standings to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Only the top seven teams plus hosts Pakistan will make that tournament so Bangladesh have plenty to play for against Sr Lanka and Australia.

Remarkably, rock-bottom England can still reach the World Cup semi-finals but will be out by the time they face Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday if New Zealand beat South Africa on Wednesday and Afghanistan then overcome Netherlands on Friday.

How Pakistan beat Bangladesh

Bangladesh found themselves 0-1 and 9-2 after Shaheen's early double strike - the wicket of Tanzid Hasan (0), lbw fifth ball, securing the left-arm quick his 100th scalp in the format.

That became 23-3 when Mushfiqur Rahim (5) edged Haris Rauf behind, only for Liton Das (45 off 64) and Mahmudullah (56 off 70) to share a sprightly fourth-wicket stand of 79 from 89 deliveries as they punished some inaccurate bowling.

Liton, though, gifted Pakistan his wicket, lobbing a nothing delivery from spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to short midwicket and then taking an age to leave the field, so dejected was he at falling in such a soft manner.

The run-rate stalled and Mahmudullah was eventually bowled by a beauty from Shaheen as the Bangladesh innings, save for a partnership of 45 between Shakib Al Hasan (43 off 64) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25 off 30), fizzled out - Wasim castling Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed (6) and Mustafizur Rahman (3).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi took his third wicket against Bangladesh to get Mohammed Mahmudullah out with what was described as a 'dream delivery.'

Knowing that they needed not just a win, but a fast one, Pakistan openers Fakhar and Shafique, got to work quickly, setting the foundation with a 128-run partnership.

Yet, while things seemed to be going to plan, Miraz stuck a spanner in the works by taking Shafique lbw after 21 overs.

Babar Azam came on in his place, but could only notch nine runs from 16 balls before Miraz worked his magic for the second time just four overs later.

A collective sinking feeling would've passed through every Pakistan fan in Eden Gardens when Zaman fell to a similar fate in the 27th over.

But with Mohammed Rizwan (26 off 21) and Iftikhar Ahmed (17 off 15) at the crease, the Boys in Green stood firm and breezed their way to victory.

What's next?

New Zealand

South Africa Wednesday 1st November 8:00am

On Wednesday, New Zealand and South Africa face off in Pune. South Africa are currently second in the standings on 10 points, with New Zealand third on eight, above Australia on net run-rate.

Watch every game from the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports between now and the final on Sunday November 19 - or stream without a contract through NOW.