Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain but will continue to play in all three formats

Babar Azam has announced he has stepped down as Pakistan captain, but will continue to play in all three formats.

The 29-year-old's announcement comes after Pakistan's disappointing 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals and won four games from nine matches.

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world," Babar said on social media.

"Reaching the No 1 spot in the white-ball format was the result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats.

"I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."

England signed off a disappointing Cricket World Cup title defence on a high with a 93-run victory over Pakistan in Kolkata

Babar scored 320 runs in nine matches during the World Cup - the third highest for Pakistan - at an average of 40 and strike rate of 82.90.

Pakistan have appointed Shan Masood as Test captain and Shaheen Shah Afridi as T20 skipper. Masood has played only 30 Tests since making his debut a decade ago but will now lead the side, starting with a three-match series in Australia next month.

Afridi, a regular in all three formats, will oversee Pakistan's T20 trip to New Zealand in January.

