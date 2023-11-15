 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Semi Final 1 / Mumbai (WS)

India 397 for 4. New Zealand are batting, 55 for 2, from 11.2 overs.

New Zealand need 343 runs to win from 38.4 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

New Zealand 1st innings

Total

55 for 2, from 11.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Conway c Rahul b Mohammed Shami; 13 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67
  2. Ravindra c Rahul b Mohammed Shami; 13 runs, 22 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.09
  3. Williamson (c) not out; 5 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 26.32
  4. Mitchell not out; 9 runs, 11 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82

Extras

15 from 15 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Chapman
  • Phillips
  • Latham
  • Santner
  • Southee
  • Ferguson
  • Boult

Fall of Wickets

  • Devon Conway at 30 for 1, from 5.1 overs
  • Rachin Ravindra at 39 for 2, from 7.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Bumrah: 5overs, 1 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.60.
  2. Siraj: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
  3. Mohammed Shami: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  4. Jadeja: 0.2overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson