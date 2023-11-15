New Zealand 1st innings
Total
55 for 2, from 11.2 overs.
Batting
- Conway c Rahul b Mohammed Shami; 13 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67
- Ravindra c Rahul b Mohammed Shami; 13 runs, 22 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.09
- Williamson (c) not out; 5 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 26.32
- Mitchell not out; 9 runs, 11 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
Extras
15 from 15 wides.
Yet to bat
- Chapman
- Phillips
- Latham
- Santner
- Southee
- Ferguson
- Boult
Fall of Wickets
- Devon Conway at 30 for 1, from 5.1 overs
- Rachin Ravindra at 39 for 2, from 7.4 overs
Bowling
- Bumrah: 5overs, 1 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.60.
- Siraj: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
- Mohammed Shami: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Jadeja: 0.2overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson