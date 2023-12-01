Pakistan hand Salman Butt first role with side since former captain's spot-fixing suspension and jail term

Former Pakistan Test captain Salman Butt has been appointed to his first official role with the side since he was jailed for spot-fixing after the no-ball scandal at Lord's in 2010.

Butt, 39, was sent to prison for 30 months in 2011 for the part he played in the conspiracy to deliver no-balls in the game against England a year earlier and was also slapped with a 10-year ban from the International Cricket Council, with five years suspended.

The former batter has been appointed as one of three consultants to new chief selector Wahab Riaz, alongside Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar, with the role to begin with immediate effect ahead of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand in January.

Image: Butt played 33 Tests, 78 one-day internationals and 24 T20 internationals for Pakistan between 2003 and 2010

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement: "When not engaged in selection duties, the consultant members may be assigned additional tasks such as conducting skills camps."

Butt played in 33 Tests, 78 one-day internationals and 24 T20 internationals for Pakistan between 2003 and 2010 and while he never returned to international cricket after his suspension, he did play again domestically.

There has been plenty of change in Pakistan cricket since they failed to reach the knockout stage of the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, including Babar Azam stepping down as captain.

Image: Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan captain after the recent World Cup

Shan Masood has succeeded Babar as Test skipper with Shaheen Shah Afridi taking the reins for T20 internationals.

A new one-day international captain has yet to be named.

Off the field, Mohammad Hafeez has come in as team director, and Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have been appointed fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively.

In addition, former England white-ball captain Adam Hollioake will serve as batting coach for the three-Test series in Australia in December and January.