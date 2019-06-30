Virat Kohli says small Edgbaston boundaries helped England in victory over India
Last Updated: 30/06/19 11:54pm
India captain Virat Kohli has questioned the size of the boundaries at Edgbaston after England ended his side's unbeaten run in the World Cup.
A Jonny Bairstow century inspired England to a 31-run victory over India, a result which keeps the hosts' chances of reaching the semi-finals in their own hands.
England hit 13 sixes in their innings - including a brilliant reverse sweep by Ben Stokes off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal - but Kohli suggested the small boundaries may have been designed to help England in a match they had to win.
He said: "The toss was vital, especially since the boundary was that short.
"It's a coincidence that it just falls under the limitation of the shortest you can have in the tournament. Quite bizarre on a flat pitch. It's the first time we've experienced that. It is crazy things fall in place randomly.
"If batsmen are able to reverse sweep you for six on a 59-metre boundary there is not much you can do as a spinner. One side was 82 metres.
"They had to be a bit smart in the lines they bowled, but you can't do much with a short boundary."
India's defeat leaves them second in the World Cup table, and a win in their penultimate fixture against Bangladesh on Tuesday will secure a semi-final place.