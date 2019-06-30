Virat Kohli says small Edgbaston boundaries helped England in victory over India

1:15 India captain Virat Kohli questions why there was a short square boundary on one side of the Edgbaston ground - and hinted it was to England's advantage India captain Virat Kohli questions why there was a short square boundary on one side of the Edgbaston ground - and hinted it was to England's advantage

India captain Virat Kohli has questioned the size of the boundaries at Edgbaston after England ended his side's unbeaten run in the World Cup.

A Jonny Bairstow century inspired England to a 31-run victory over India, a result which keeps the hosts' chances of reaching the semi-finals in their own hands.

England hit 13 sixes in their innings - including a brilliant reverse sweep by Ben Stokes off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal - but Kohli suggested the small boundaries may have been designed to help England in a match they had to win.

He said: "The toss was vital, especially since the boundary was that short.

"It's a coincidence that it just falls under the limitation of the shortest you can have in the tournament. Quite bizarre on a flat pitch. It's the first time we've experienced that. It is crazy things fall in place randomly.

"If batsmen are able to reverse sweep you for six on a 59-metre boundary there is not much you can do as a spinner. One side was 82 metres.

"They had to be a bit smart in the lines they bowled, but you can't do much with a short boundary."

India's defeat leaves them second in the World Cup table, and a win in their penultimate fixture against Bangladesh on Tuesday will secure a semi-final place.