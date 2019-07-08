Virat Kohli says India must be 'brave' in World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are part of a formidable India batting line-up

Virat Kohli wants India to be bold as they look to see off New Zealand and reach the World Cup final at Lord's.

India finished top of the pool stage and are favourites to beat a Black Caps side who lost their final three group games and only pipped Pakistan for fourth spot on net run-rate when they meet at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Kohli says the knockout stages of a major tournament bring added pressures, but believes his team will cope as they aim to remain on course for a third World Cup crown, having previously triumphed in 1983 and 2011.

"In the league stages when you need a victory to qualify the team is a bit more relaxed - you can go out and try a few things," Kohli said ahead of the semi-final clash in Manchester, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 9.30am on Tuesday.

"In the knockouts it is a bit different - you need to be precise and at the same time be intense, get that balance. This is more similar to the toughest situations you get in Test cricket.

"Decision-making will be crucial but both teams are experienced enough. New Zealand were in the final last time and know how to play knockout games.

"Whichever team is more brave stands a better chance to win. It's as simple as who plays better on the day.

"It's up to both teams to bring their 'A' games and then whoever handles pressure better is the team that's going to come out on top."

Kohli's side leapfrogged Australia in the table on Saturday after they beat Sri Lanka and Aaron Finch's men lost to South Africa.

"The mood is great, everybody is very relaxed, very confident," Kohli added. "We're all looking forward to it. It's been a long tournament, it's been a lot of hard work, a lot of intense games.

"We're really, really happy we have made it to the semis and now there's only opportunity that lies in front of us and everyone's very excited for it

"The Indian team always carries a lot of expectation and pressure whenever we play. We are quite used to that over the years. We are better equipped to react in these situations.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 17 wickets at the World Cup

"I can't remember the last time I stepped onto the field and thought 'it doesn't really matter what happens in this game'.

"For the Indian team there is always full stadiums and people expect you to do well. There's always pressure, as well as opportunity."

Rohit Sharma completed a record fifth hundred in a single World Cup when he struck 103 against Sri Lanka and now needs just 27 runs to top Sachin Tendulkar's record run tally in the competition, with The Little Master amassing 673 in the 2003 edition.

"It's great that Rohit is scoring so consistently, he's the top ODI player in the world," Kohli said of his in-form opening batsman.

"It's an outstanding achievement, I hope he gets two more [hundreds] so that we can win two more games."

