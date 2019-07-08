India's road to the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals

Virat Kohli has guided his star-studded India side to top spot in the group stage and a World Cup semi-final

With Rohit Sharma in record-breaking form with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah starring with the ball, here's how India reached the World Cup semi-finals...

India 230-4 beat South Africa 227-9 by six wickets

After a long wait, India's first World Cup win was South Africa's third defeat - one that left their tournament hopes hanging by a thread - as Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 122 propelled India to a six-wicket victory in Southampton.

The Proteas struggled to 227-9, a total India overhauled in 47.3 overs to open their campaign with an assured victory, Rohit hinting at the staggering run-scoring feats that were to come from him.

India's victory was also founded on an impressive all-round bowling display in which seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-44) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4-51) stood out.

India 352-5 beat Australia 316 by 36 runs

Australia succumbed to their first defeat of the tournament as Shikhar Dhawan took centre stage for India - in what proved to be his final game as injury struck.

Dhawan racked up 16 boundaries in his 117 from 109 balls as India scored a massive 352-5 batting first and, faced with a record World Cup run-chase, Australia's effort with the bat was a curious one - epitomised by an unusually circumspect innings of 56 from 84 balls by David Warner.

The opener became to fifth batsman to get a reprieve due to non-dislodged bails but despite that stroke of luck and an unbeaten 55 off 35 from Alex Carey, Australia left themselves too much to do.

India vs New Zealand - match abandoned

Rain proved the winner as India's World Cup clash against New Zealand was washed out without a ball bowled.

Captain Virat Kohli looks out at the rain-laden skies from the India dressing room

It was the fourth game to be called off in seven days in the tournament - a World Cup record - as Trent Bridge failed to recover from intermittent rain and a sodden outfield.

Any hope of play receded as the day progressed, but it was not until 3pm - four and a half hours after the scheduled start time - that the teams, who each took a point, shook hands.

India 336-5 beat Pakistan 212-6 by 89 runs (DLS)

Rohit Sharma's second century in the tournament helped earn India a thumping 89-run (DLS) win over Pakistan at Old Trafford - stretching their World Cup win streak to seven games against their great rivals.

In front of a raucous sold-out crowd in Manchester, Rohit's ton was full of poise, exquisite timing, and destructive hitting as he pummeled 14 fours and three sixes in his 140 off 113 balls.

The opener shared a record opening stand in a World Cup for India against Pakistan of 136 with KL Rahul (57) and put on 98 with Virat Kohli (77), who became the fastest player to reach 11,000 ODI runs during his innings.

Set a daunting 337 for victory, after Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) shared a 104-run second-wicket stand, Pakistan slipped from 117-1 to 129-5. A rain interruption then left them with an unrealistic 136 needed off five overs and they ultimately closed on 212-6 - well short of their DLS target.

India 224-8 beat Afghanistan 213 by 11 runs

India avoided a huge World Cup upset with Mohammed Shami's last-over hat-trick earning an 11-run victory over Afghanistan in an absorbing, low-scoring game in Southampton.

Afghanistan, who restricted India to 224-8, required 16 from the 50th over with three wickets in hand after Mohammad Nabi (52 off 55) had kept their chase alive with a superb innings.

However, Shami (4-40), who was blazed for four by Nabi from the first ball of the over, then had the batsman caught from the third, before bowling Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman for golden ducks to deny Afghanistan a famous win and keep India unbeaten.

India had been limited by an Afghanistan attack thumped for 397 by England at Old Trafford four days earlier, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-26), Rashid Khan (1-38) and Nabi (2-33) suffocating Virat Kohli's men with spin - Kolhi (67) and Kedar Jadhav (52) the only players to pass fifty.

India 268-7 beat West Indies 143 by 125 runs

India swept the West Indies aside with a 125-run win at Old Trafford to end their opponents' hopes of making the last four.

Virat Kohli (72) led the way with the bat, hitting his fourth half-century in a row, and MS Dhoni made an unbeaten 56 as India, having been made to work for their runs by Kemar Roach (3-36) and Jason Holder (2-33) in particular, posted 268-7 on a used pitch in Manchester.

Mohammed Shami (4-16) removed Chris Gayle and bowled Shai Hope with a beauty early in the chase and the West Indies never recovered, crumbling to 143 all out in the 35th over.

England 337-7 beat India 306-5 by 31 runs

India suffered a first defeat of the World Cup to England, losing by 31 runs to the tournament hosts at Edgbaston.

Jonny Bairstow blazed a maiden World Cup century, striking 10 fours and six sixes in a blistering 111 off 109 balls, sharing an impressive 160-run opening stand with the returning Jason Roy (66), as England got off to a flier batting first.

Mohammad Shami produced a brilliant middle-overs spell of 2-3 from three overs to temporarily derail England's big hitting, before Ben Stokes smashed 79 off 54 balls to set India a daunting 338 for victory.

Despite losing KL Rahul for a duck, India's chase looked on course as Rohit Sharma (101) and Virat Kohli (66) shared a 138-run second wicket partnership but England gradually clawed their way back into the contest, ultimately restricting India to 306-5.

India 314-9 beat Bangladesh 286 by 28 runs

India booked their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare as they claimed a hard-fought 28-run victory over Bangladesh at Edgbaston.

An opening stand of 180 between Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) laid the foundations for India's 314-9 and Bangladesh came up short as they were bowled out for 286 in reply, ending their own hopes of reaching the last four.

Rohit took full advantage of being dropped by Tamim Iqbal on nine, as he notched a fourth century for the World Cup and second-straight.

India 265-3 beat Sri Lanka 264-7 by seven wickets

Rohit Sharma scored a record fifth hundred in a single World Cup as India thumped Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group game at Headingley to finish top of the table and avoid a semi-final with England.

Rohit (103 off 94 balls) eclipsed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara's tally of four hundreds in the 2015 World Cup as India comfortably chased Sri Lanka's score of 264 in 43.3 overs, KL Rahul (111) too notching a second ODI century.

Rohit's century was also his third in a row and the 27th of his ODI career, placing him joint-fifth on the all-time list alongside South Africa's Hashim Amla - only Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (41), Ricky Ponting (30) and Sanath Jayasuriya (28) have more.

India's thumping win, coupled with Australia's defeat to South Africa, ensured they finished top of the World Cup table and secured a spot in the first semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

