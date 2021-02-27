India's Ravichandran Ashwin tired of Ahmedabad pitch criticism after Test win over England

Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets as India beat England by 10 wickets in the third Test at Ahmedabad (Pic credit - BCCI)

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels criticism of the Ahmedabad pitch is "out of hand" in the wake of his side's Test victory over England inside two days.

The surface at Narendra Modi Stadium - which is also the venue for the fourth and final Test in the series, beginning on Thursday - has come under fire following India's 10-wicket triumph.

Ashwin, who finished the match with seven wickets, bowled almost unchanged with fellow spinner Axar Patel as England were dismissed for just 81 in their second innings, leaving the home side with a modest victory target of 49.

Left-armer Axar Patel finished with match figures of 11-70 on only his second Test appearance (Pic credit - BCCI)

"I've said this in the past, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is that talk about the surface is getting out of hand," he said.

"Why would you talk about the surface time and again? Has there been any instance where the surface has been spoken about in any other country?

"I find it very funny that when they speak about the surface, it is immediately quoted all over the press.

"When we went to New Zealand, two Test matches were over in a total of five days. Nobody quoted it.

"In South Africa (India captain) Virat (Kohli) said he was not there to talk about the pitch. That's how we're taught to play cricket."

Spin is expected to dominate again in the final Test, particularly after India seamer Jasprit Bumrah withdrew from the squad, citing personal reasons.

Bumrah had been expected to play a major role in the series, his first on home soil, but has not added to the four wickets he took in the first Test in Chennai, which England won by 317 runs.

He was rested for the second game and bowled just six overs in the pink-ball third Test as seamers on both sides were forced into peripheral roles on a turning pitch.

Jasprit Bumrah has pulled out of India's fourth Test squad for personal reasons Pic: BCCI

"I don't see any of the players from England having an issue with the surface," added Ashwin, who reached 400 Test wickets during the Ahmedabad win.

"They want to improve, they look like they want to have a better contest. Is it the players who are complaining about the pitches? Because we've never done that in England."

India have not added a replacement for Bumrah to their squad, with Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav all competing to take his place.