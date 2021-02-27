Chris Woakes: England all-rounder returns home from India without featuring in Test match series

Chris Woakes has returned home as part of England's rotation policy despite not playing any part in the four-match Test series in India, the team confirmed on Saturday.

England's approach has been to rest and rotate their multi-format players throughout their India tour to reduce the strain and challenges of bio-secure environments.

But despite originally being in contention for the third Test in Ahmedabad, which England lost by 10 wickets, Woakes will not be part of England's bid to level the series in the final match.

England kept faith with veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in a four-man pace attack with Woakes also not featuring over the winter in either the South Africa T20 or Sri Lanka Test match series.

The 31-year-old is, however, in line to return for the India ODI series next month.

Meanwhile, England coach Chris Silverwood confirmed off-spinner Dom Bess, who missed the last two Tests, could return for the final match.

"He's in contention," Silverwood said on Friday.

"He was left out of this one because of potential movement we could have got out of the pink ball.

"From Bessy's point of view I wouldn't read too much into that. He has been great around the group."

Bumrah leaves India squad for personal reasons

Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the fourth and final Test against England for personal reasons.

The Indian team issued a statement accepting Bumrah's withdrawal, and confirming he will not be replaced in the squad.

The statement read: "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.

"Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test.

"There will be no addition to India's squad for the final Test."

Bumrah played in the first Test of the series but was rested for the second. He played in the third Test last week but was the only Indian bowler not to take a wicket.

The fourth Test is due to start on March 4 in Ahmedabad.