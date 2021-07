Sri Lanka-India T20 pushed back a day after Krunal Pandya tests positive for Covid-19

Krunal Pandya's positive Covid-19 Test has caused India's second T20 in Sri Lanka to be delayed by 24 hours

The second Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and India, scheduled for Tuesday in Colombo, has been pushed back by a day after India's Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced hours before the game.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The medical teams have identified eight members as close contacts," the BCCI said in a statement.

The teams will now play the remaining two fixtures of the three-match series on consecutive days, with the third match also to be played in Colombo on Thursday.

India won the first game by 38 runs in Colombo on Sunday.

The positive test could give Indian batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav a nervous wait as they were picked for the Test series in England as replacements and were slated to travel at the end of the Sri Lanka tour.