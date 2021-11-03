Rahul Dravid appointed India head coach: Former captain to succeed Ravi Shastri

Former India captain Rahul Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs between 1996 and 2012

Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach of India's men's side, succeeding Ravi Shastri.

Former captain Dravid, who played 164 Tests and 344 one-day internationals between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.

The BCCI said in a statement: "The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men).

"The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand."

Dravid said it was an "absolute honour" to take charge of the team.

"I'm really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," Dravid said.

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India 'A' setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.

"There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."

Dravid will head up a new backroom team, with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour also leaving their positions.

Ravi Shastri has led India to India the top position in the Test format series

Shastri, who took up the job in mid-2017, had ruled out seeking an extension after his tenure expires following the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

During his tenure, India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England.

They became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21.

India were also the first team to win all five T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0 as well as winning all their seven Test series at home.