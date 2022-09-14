Pitch invader who collided with England's Jonny Bairstow found guilty of aggravated trespass

Pitch invader Daniel Jarvis ran into England's Jonny Bairstow on day two of the fourth Test at The Kia Oval last year

A self-styled YouTube prankster who collided with England batter Jonny Bairstow after invading the pitch at The Oval last year has been found guilty of aggravated trespass.

Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis, 34, crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker's end after sprinting onto the field to bowl at Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test against India.

Jarvis's YouTube account has more than 170,000 subscribers, was arrested on September 3, 2021 and later charged with aggravated trespass.

Giving his verdict at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, District Judge Daniel Benjamin said: "The issue in the case is straightforward, namely whether he intended to disrupt the Test match."

He concluded it was Jarvis' intention to disrupt the match and found him guilty.

Jarvis, from Gravesend, Kent, represented himself in the case after his request to adjourn the case was dismissed.

He appeared in court unshaven, wearing a EA7 Emporio Armani hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, holding a Gucci bag.

Footage of Jarvis running onto the pitch was broadcast to the court, as was video he had recorded showing him hiding in a toilet before sprinting onto the field after receiving a phone call telling him to go.

Footage of the YouTuber invading the pitch at two previous matches between England and India, first at Lord's on August 12 and then at Headingley on August 25.

'You knew you weren't allowed on the pitch'

During cross-examination, prosecutor Nicola Grindey said: "You know when going on to an international cricket field, they can't continue to play while you're on there.

"You had the cricket ball because your intention was to run on and effectively bowl the ball towards the wicket.

"When you ran out, you could see one of the England players in full batting gear - you ran into him.

"You knew you weren't allowed on the pitch because you have been on cricket pitches before and been asked to leave."

Jarvis admitted he had been arrested for pitch invasions twice before, but claimed her did not think he was "breaking any law" and "no one has been prosecuted for these things before".

Taking the stand, he said: "I didn't intend to disrupt the match. I didn't know when I was coming out. Why wasn't I arrested before? Why is everyone attacking me for it?"

He said he gets "positive feedback" on his videos, which he makes for "people's pleasure", adding: "I get loads of people saying they have got mental health and my videos make them happy."

He answered "no comment" to every question when interviewed by police, the court heard.

Jarvis claimed he did not believe he was trespassing because he had a ticket, claiming people "run out naked" during games but do not get arrested.

He told the judge he "accidentally" made contact with Bairstow, admitting "I can't remember the man's name".

Jarvis previously pleaded not guilty to the single charge of aggravated trespass.

He was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on October 19.