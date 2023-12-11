Rishabh Pant: India wicketkeeper to make IPL return to cricket in 2024 after car crash

Rishabh Pant is set to make his return to cricket in the 2024 Indian Premier League after more then a year out following a serious car crash.

Pant underwent plastic surgery after being left with facial injuries following the collision in northern India in December 2022. He also suffered injuries to his back, right forearm and leg after he fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes, according to reports at the time.

The Delhi Capitals management has confirmed that the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been out of action for nearly a year, will lead the franchise in the 2024 IPL season.

The 26-year-old, who is captain of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, could play solely as a batter in next year's tournament if not cleared to keep wicket.

"If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a Capitals official told Cricbuzz.

Image: Chennai Super Kings won the 2023 edition of the IPL, for the fifth occasion in the franchise's history

Pant's most recent cricket match was for India in their second Test against Bangladesh last year, in which he scored 93 in the first innings, days before the crash occurred. He has played 33 Tests, 30 one-day internationals and 66 T20Is for his country, averaging 43.67 and with five hundreds in the longest format.

There has been no official update on Pant from the BCCI since July, when it said he had made "significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets".

Before the IPL, India play three T20Is against Afghanistan, two Tests against South Africa and five Tests against England between January and March. Pant is expected to regain fitness by the end of February.

In Pant's absence, Delhi finished ninth out of 10 teams in last year's IPL table, which was ultimately won by Chennai Super Kings.