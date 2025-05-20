India captaincy: Selectors undecided over Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant after informal talks
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant vying to succeed Rohit Sharma as India captain ahead of summer Test series in England; watch England's Test series vs India from June 20, live on Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 20 May 2025 08:11, UK
India selectors held informal talks with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant but remains undecided over who will succeed Rohit Sharma as Test captain, Sky Sports News understands.
Sharma retired from Test cricket earlier in May, leaving the captaincy role vacant ahead of this summer's series in England, which begins on June 20.
India are expected to announce their next captain and Test squad for the England series this week.
Sky Sports News previously reported Gill and Pant are the top two candidates for the role, with Jasprit Bumrah opting out as he would struggle to play a full five-Test series.
Both Gill and Pant have been sounded out, with selectors divided.
One selector at the BCCI has reservations over giving Gill the captaincy, given that his place in the side is not guaranteed and suggested he would be better suited to the vice-captaincy role.
A source in Indian cricket has told Sky Sports News that Sharma originally wanted to play the England series and retire mid-series, similar to MS Dhoni's Test retirement during a series against Australia in 2014.
However, selectors wanted consistency during the series and offered Sharma the opportunity to go to the series but not as captain. He decided to retire instead.
Virat Kohli will also be missing from the England series after announcing his retirement from Tests, soon after Sharma stepped away from red ball cricket.
England vs India Test schedule
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports
- First Test: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley
- Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston
- Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's
- Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval