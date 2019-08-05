Brendon McCullum announces retirement from cricket

Brendon McCullum retires after a 20-year professional career

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has announced his retirement from cricket.

In a statement on Twitter on Monday, the 37-year-old said his playing career will come to an end after the current Global T20 Canada, in which he has been playing for Toronto Nationals.

McCullum said on Twitter: "My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lord's and everything in between, there has been some wonderful memories.

"Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great."

McCullum retired from international cricket in 2016 after a career which saw him play 101 Tests and 260 ODIs. He scored 12 Test tons, averaging 38.64 and five ODI centuries and averaged of 30.64.

McCullum memorably led New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup Final

McCullum's career was not defined by numbers though, more by his swashbuckling style and his inspirational captaincy which peaked at the 2015 World Cup where New Zealand lit up the tournament before losing to Australia in the final.