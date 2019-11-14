Kane Williamson fit to captain New Zealand in England Tests; Lockie Ferguson could debut

Kane Williamson will captain New Zealand in the two-Test series against England

Kane Williamson is fit to captain New Zealand in the two-Test series against England, while seamer Lockie Ferguson has earned a maiden call-up.

Williamson missed the Black Caps' 3-2 T20I series defeat to England with a hip complaint but will return on his home ground of Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the first Test from Wednesday.

Fast bowler Ferguson has been rewarded with a spot in a 15-man squad after taking 21 wickets as New Zealand reached the Cricket World Cup final, a tally only topped in the tournament by Australia's Mitchell Starc (27).

"Kane's made good progress over the past fortnight and we're delighted to welcome back a player of his class and experience," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said of Williamson.

"It's obviously going to be a very special Test for him and Trent Boult being such passionate locals - we know there's already a lot of excitement in that part of the Bay of Plenty."

Ferguson has a fine domestic red-ball record, bagging 153 wickets in 42 matches at an average of 24.30, including 4-23 while bowling for Auckland against Wellington in the Plunket Shield last week.

Lockie Ferguson could make his Test debut

"There's no doubt Lockie has been knocking on the door for a while now and we're delighted to finally bring him into the Test fold," Larsen said of Ferguson, who took four wickets in three games during the T20I series against England.

"It's well documented he has raw pace, but he also possesses a quality bowling skill set and has proven durability to stay on the park."

Leg-spinner Todd Astle has also earned a place in the New Zealand squad but fellow spinners Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville miss out having played in the 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka in August.

New Zealand will use the same squad for the three-Test series in Australia in December and January.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

