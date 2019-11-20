Kane Williamson says way World Cup final decided 'not really cricket'

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says the World Cup final being decided on boundary countback was "not really cricket".

The Black Caps lost to England after a tied Super Over at Lord's in July by dint of having hit only 17 boundaries to their opponents' 26.

That rule has now been scrapped by the International Cricket Council with further Super Overs now contested until there is an outright winner.

"It's not really cricket and I think both teams appreciated that," Williamson said ahead of New Zealand's two-Test series at home to England, starting live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm.

"I think everyone has played hundreds of games of cricket and never had one decided quite like that. It was hard to take. But it is what it is and they were the rules at the time, what you sign up for.

"It's not really a surprise [the rule has been changed]. I genuinely think that no one ever thought that was going to happen and it did.

"At times, you think about how some of those decisions are made - probably sitting in a room and throwing a few ideas around. That's all I can imagine. For it to actually happen is a pretty scary thing."

New Zealand and England's first Test will be the inaugural one to take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, a venue 10 minutes away from where Williamson was born.

"There's a real sense of achievement that a Test is being played here," said the New Zealand captain.

"Time has passed [since the World Cup final] and cricket keeps coming thick and fast. You're focusing on the challenge in hand and the next series. The focus is the here and now."

Williamson has played with rival captain Joe Root at Yorkshire and has admitted to asking the England skipper for tips on how he can improve his game.

"When Joe was around, we would chew the fat and discuss cricket," added Williamson, ranked third in the ICC Test batting rankings, four spots above seventh-placed Root.

"I'd ask 'How do I become as good as you, Joe?' and try to pick his brains.

"I loved my time over in county cricket. The social part and the environment is similar. It's a brilliant place to learn your game.

"At the same time, the guys enjoy playing against England. They are really competitive matches."

