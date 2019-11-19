New Zealand strengthened by agony against England, say Trent Boult and Tim Southee

Trent Boult (L) and Tim Southee will again lead the Black Caps' pace attack against England

Heartbreak, searing disappointment and a yearning for what might have been – that's been the lot of the New Zealand sports fan against England in recent months.

The pain cut deep back in July, when the Black Caps came tantalisingly close to a maiden ICC Cricket World Cup victory, only to lose on a tie - then another tie - in an unforgettable, emotional final against England at Lord's.

Perhaps the scars had begun to fade by October, when the All Blacks were targeting a third successive Rugby World Cup - with England again ruining the dream by pulling off an unexpected semi-final success.

Back on the cricket field less than a fortnight ago, recent history repeated itself when New Zealand and England squared up in the deciding match of their T20I series - and again Eoin Morgan's team triumphed after a Super Over.

However, far from being demoralised, Black Caps seamers Trent Boult and Tim Southee feel their spate of narrow misses have helped to swell support for the national team as they prepare for the Test series against England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Ian Ward, Boult said: "It probably still hurts a little bit to talk about. To miss out by the barest of margins is still very hard to swallow.

"But it's been great for the game. You come home and a lot of family and friends are very proud of the way we handled ourselves and the way we played the game.

Tim Southee conceded 17 runs off the Super Over as England edged the Black Caps out to win their T20I series 3-2

"A lot of people follow the All Blacks and I guarantee you every kid in the country will be wanting to be the next Dan Carter or Richie McCaw.

"But hopefully now there are a few out there that will be wanting to be the next Kane Williamson - or me or Timmy!"

Fellow paceman Southee added: "The rugby, the Cricket World Cup and the T20 series - they've been close but not close enough.

"So hopefully the tide can turn in this Test series."

Boult and Southee spearheaded the Kiwis' pace attack when they defeated England 1-0 on their last Test series in New Zealand, two winters ago.

But the home side's bowling options look even stronger this time around, with Matt Henry also again in contention and Lockie Ferguson handed a spot in the Test squad after his strong performances in white-ball cricket.

"It's healthy competition at the moment," Southee said. "We're very fortunate to have a number of guys that are capable of performing at this level.

New Zealand suffered heartbreak in the Cricket World Cup final against England in July

"It's nice to have the likes of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson knocking on the door. Coming from a small country, I guess our player pool isn't that big and to have some depth in the fast bowling areas is a great luxury.

"People put a lot of effort before the series into planning and coming up with plans for certain batters and it's not only the guys you haven't seen before, but working out your plans for the more established players as well."

The opening game of the two-match series is being staged at the Bay Oval ground in Mount Maunganui near the city of Tauranga, which will become the ninth venue in New Zealand to host Test cricket.

"Hopefully there's some nice weather and it's going to really bring the people in," said Boult. "They'll be looking to see a good show and we can't wait."

